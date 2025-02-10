ONYX Hospitality Group announced its participation at the Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.

Running from 10th to 12th February, AIME 2025 will be staged at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

As the first major trade show of the year, AIME provides an impactful platform for ONYX Hospitality Group to showcase its growing footprint, brand highlights, and exciting new openings to a targeted audience of MICE professionals, corporate clients, and travel management companies.

ONYX Hospitality Group CEO Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group said: “As we kick off what promises to be a pivotal year for ONYX Hospitality Group, our participation in AIME 2025 reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence and redefining hospitality excellence in the Asia-Pacific region. This event provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, build meaningful partnerships, and share our vision for the future. We will focus on showcasing our exceptional MICE facilities, alongside exciting new openings in Sri Lanka, Laos, and Thailand, which significantly expand our footprint and presence, and set the stage for a successful year ahead.”

A standout for MICE

ONYX Hospitality Group is proud to showcase its remarkable MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) properties within its esteemed portfolio at this year’s AIME.

Renowned for its commitment to excellence in the hospitality sector, ONYX Hospitality Group offers a diverse range of properties with spaces tailored to meet the needs of a diverse range of corporate events, conferences, and exhibitions.

These venues, encompassing the Group’s Amari and OZO brands, provide state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled service, and breathtaking surroundings, ensuring memorable and successful events for every occasion.

Impactful properties

Aside from showing off its exceptional MICE venues, ONYX Hospitality Group will also be presenting several high-profile and impactful recent and upcoming openings.

Featured properties include:

Amari Colombo, Sri Lanka (opened December 2024): A sophisticated urban retreat offering world-class amenities and a prime location in Sri Lanka’s bustling capital. With 167 spacious rooms, the property caters to both leisure and business travellers, serving as a gateway to Sri Lanka’s vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes, and hidden gems. Key highlights of Amari Colombo include a stunning rooftop pool that offers panoramic views of the vibrant cityscape and dynamic dining options.

Amari Vientiane, Laos (opening March 2025): A blend of modern elegance and Laotian charm, ideal for leisure and business travellers, conveniently located just 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport. Amari Vientiane, set along the serene banks of the Mekong River, is poised to become a standout destination for travellers seeking luxury and cultural immersion. The hotel features 248 meticulously designed rooms and suites, blending modern Lao and Thai aesthetics to create a sophisticated and inviting retreat. Guests can delight in an array of world-class amenities, including a rooftop restaurant, the signature Breeze Spa, and the highest executive club lounge in the capital offering stunning panoramic views.