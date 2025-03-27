Orient Express Sailing Yachts officially opens reservations for Orient Express Corinthian, the largest sailing yacht in the world, setting sail in summer 2026. Inviting travellers to embark on her first sailing season between May to October 2026, guests can expect an unprecedented sailing experience of the highly anticipated yacht.

Tracing a course shaped by the wind, each voyage offers discovery through the Mediterranean and Adriatic with an unprecedented freedom to explore. Offering sailings from two to eight-nights, or combined into longer experiences, each voyage is created to reveal coastal panoramas of striking beauty. Orient Express Corinthian follows the most favorable winds to minimize its impact on the ecosystem and provides an authentic sailing experience in luxury synonymous with the legendary brand.

The vessel will call at storied ports whose very names evoke indulgence and beauty, such as Monte-Carlo, Portofino and Saint-Tropez. Beyond these iconic stops, she unveils more discreet, picturesque harbors: Portoferraio, Napoleon’s secret island retreat; Saint-Florent, with its fishing port nestled deep in the Corsican maquis; and Lerici, a jewel of the Gulf of La Spezia, long known as the Gulf of Poets.

A journey tracing the shores that have long captivated aesthetes and stirred the imagination of artists. Thirty-five ports, each an ode to a Mediterranean at its most luminous, where unspoiled nature meets effortless elegance, where antiquity lingers amid the rhythms of the art of living.

Orient Express Corinthian is more than a journey through history—it is a voyage into the heart of the Mediterranean’s most vibrant moments. From Venice, alive with artistic brilliance during the Biennale and the Mostra, to St. Tropez, where sails dance across the horizon during Les Voiles, and Monaco, where the world’s finest yachts gather in a dazzling display at the Yacht Show, each destination is carefully chosen to immerse guests in a seamless blend of heritage and modern grandeur.

With just 54 suites, ranging from 45 to 230 square meters (463 to 2422 feet), space is a luxury unto itself, Orient Express Corinthian offers a world of handcrafted experiences designing every moment on board to be unforgettable. Where an all- inclusive philosophy ensures a seamless balance of pleasure, enlightenments and reconnection.

Architect Maxime d’Angeac, Artistic Director of Orient Express, has envisioned interiors that reimagine the golden age of travel with a contemporary and elevated sensibility. From railways to the open sea, the journey remains a study in movement, an ever-changing panorama and a masterclass in hospitality, where service is intuitive and every element is meticulously curated. Each moment on board feels immediate and timeless.

With multiple restaurants under the culinary direction of multi-Michelin-starred Michelin chef Yannick Alléno, to plentiful bars and lounges, including an intimate Art Deco- inspired speakeasy, guests are further invited to savor each moment. A 115-seat cabaret and a state-of-the-art recording studio, two pools and marina complete this world of sophisticated revelry, where every evening carries the promise of a new experience.

Additionally, in several ports of call, Orient Express Corinthian transforms destinations into unforgettable encounters with culture, history, and craftsmanship through inclusive experiences. Whether it’s exclusive access to archaeological wonders in Pompeii, a private tour and dinner atop the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice, or the thrill of driving a race car on the legendary Circuit Paul Ricard, each moment creates memories that last a lifetime.

With reservations now open, the world’s most discerning travellers are invited to embark on a sailing experience like no other—an odyssey of elegance, innovation, and timeless adventure on board.