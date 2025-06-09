Over 2,000 Thai travel partners join Agoda’s birthday sales campaign

Digital travel platform Agoda marked two decades of bridging the world through travel and the sales campaign for its 20th anniversary brought in more than 2,300 travel partners in Thailand.

Offering up to 70 percent off travel deals, the landmark campaign marked Agoda’s highest-ever level of partner engagement with close to 35,000 providers from across accommodations, airlines and activities globally seizing the opportunity to target their customers in a standout way.

Agoda’s milestone celebration also received support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), underscoring their ongoing collaboration to boost Thailand’s tourism economy and champion sustainable tourism development.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Thailand’s position as a leading global travel destination through innovation and strategic partnership.

According to Agoda’s senior vice-president of supply Andrew Smith: “Agoda’s story is deeply rooted in Thailand, and it’s where some of our longest-standing hotel partnerships began. As we look ahead, we’re committed to helping our partners succeed by combining world-class technology with deep local market understanding.”

Honouring excellence with the Gold Circle Awards

In conjunction with its 20th birthday, Agoda continued its annual tradition of recognizing outstanding hotel partners through its 16th Annual Gold Circle Awards.

Thailand led the way with 521 awardees, the highest from any single market.

Interestingly, around 26 percent of winners came from secondary cities such as Chiang Rai and Chanthaburi, highlighting the rising quality and growing competitiveness of properties beyond the traditional tourism hubs of Bangkok and Phuket.

Likewise, the event brought together over 200 industry leaders to the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok to celebrate two decades of innovation, growth and collaboration in the hospitality sector.

That said, it featured insights from Agoda’s leadership team and a market outlook for the hospitality industry.

As Smith put it: “Agoda’s growth story is built around earning the trust of our partners over the past 20 years. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering value for not just hoteliers, but also for our airline and activity providers as well as our strategic partners by connecting them with intent-driven customers from across the world. We believe in growing together, building trusted, long-term partnerships that drive success on all sides.”