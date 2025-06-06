 Over 70,000 pilgrims to make their way to Rome for the Jubilee of Movements

Over 70,000 pilgrims to make their way to Rome for the Jubilee of Movements

Vatican administration reports that travellers will be coming in from more than 100 nations

Religious Tourism
Italy

Around 70,000 pilgrims from over 100 nations are expected to make their way to Rome this weekend for the Jubilee of Movements, Associations, and New Communities.

According to Vatican News, the event will be held tomorrow 7th June and will end on Sunday, 8th June.

The Vatican is prepared to welcome large pilgrimage groups from Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and Ethiopia.

Given the Jubilee’s focus, primary participants will come from ecclesial movements, new communities, associations of the faithful, as well as charismatic and missionary groups.

Participants will also get their opportunity to meet with the new Pontiff, Leo XIV. 

All roads lead to Rome

Participants will include members of the Neocatechumenal Way, Catholic Action, Communion and Liberation, the Catholic Shalom Community, Parish Evangelization Cells, CHARIS International, the Community of Sant’Egidio, the New Horizons Community, the International Forum of Catholic Action, the Marian Burning Youth (Gioventù Ardente Mariana), the Work of Mary-Focolare Movement, Renewal in the Spirit, and the Association of Salesian Cooperators.

The Jubilee will begin on Saturday morning with a pilgrimage through the Holy Doors of the Papal Basilicas, a devotional activity that will run from 8am to 6pm.

From four in the afternoon, also on Saturday, all participants will gather in St Peter’s Square to await the Prayer Vigil with the Holy Father, held on the eve of Pentecost.

Until the start of the pre-vigil rite at 6pm, pilgrims may enjoy live music and performances from groups representing movements, associations, and communities from all continents.

A 130-member international choir will perform, and there will be testimonies delivered by Hussam Abu Sini, an Israeli of Arab-Christian origin dedicated to peacebuilding; Nicola Buricchi, a husband and father who has overcome drug addiction; Aline Minani, director of the Floribert Bwana Chui School of Peace for refugee and vulnerable children on the outskirts of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Pedro and Maria Begoña Sánchez, missionary spouses in Ukraine and parents of 12 children.

An evening with the Pope

From 8pm to 9pm on Saturday night, Pope Leo XIV himself will preside over the solemn Pentecost Vigil, which will include a Liturgy of the Word, a Renewal of Baptismal Promises, and a homily.

On Pentecost Sunday, 8th June, at 10:30am, the Pope will preside over the Eucharistic Celebration for the Solemnity of Pentecost, which will take place in St Peter’s Square, marking the conclusion of the Jubilee of Movements.

Note that tickets are not required for the Mass, which will be open to all pilgrims.

