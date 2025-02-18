Award-winning lifestyle boutique hotel brand Ovolo Hotels announced a strategic alliance with digital marketing solutions provider Nodal.

This is a world first for the hospitality industry that continues Ovolo’s legacy as true innovators in the ever-challenging travel environment.

The collaboration was announced today, 18th February, and aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly bolster Ovolo’s current marketing initiatives for greater performance-driven results.

Ovolo Hotels group director of marketing Stephen Howard remarked: “We pride ourselves on being a challenger brand that constantly seeks to innovate and elevate. Collaborating with Nodal is a world first and we are confident that we will unlock new opportunities for growth and engagement, ensuring that our marketing strategies are as dynamic and unique as our hotels, whilst also ensuring our internal communication and reporting is robust.”

This partnership will enable Ovolo to tap into Nodal’s innovative strategies, driving engagement and conversions while maintaining the brand’s unique identity.

As the hospitality and tourism industry continues to evolve, the partnership between Nodal and Ovolo Hotels represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to create impactful marketing strategies.

Together, they will set a new standard for how brands can utilise AI to connect with consumers, drive loyalty, and ultimately, enhance the overall guest experience.

How does it work?

Nodal uses AI to understand personas in a deeper way and craft targeted campaigns to ensure Ovolo’s unique message reaches the right audience at the right time, whilst utilising their proprietary AI platform Connect to distribute insights, personalised reports and advanced analytics across the entire Ovolo business.

As part of the engagement, Nodal will be rolling out Connect to centralise all the disparate marketing, CRM, and property management platforms into one customised interface.

The stakeholders within Ovolo will all have their own personalised AI chatbot that uncovers market insights, brand monitoring and end-to-end performance reporting tailored to their specific needs.

Nodal founder Tim Durgan said of the agreement: “We are excited to partner with Ovolo Hotels, a brand that embodies creativity and a fresh perspective in the hospitality and tourism sector.”

Co-founder Daniel Gibson added: “Our AI-powered solutions will empower Ovolo to not only enhance its marketing efforts but also to create personalised experiences that resonate with their guests. Together, we will redefine what it means to connect with travellers in today’s digital age.”