Tourism Minister of Goa, Rohan A. Khaunte launched OYO’s Accelerator Program in the state to help small first-generation hoteliers expand their operations across Goa and achieve long-term profitability. He presented cheques amounting to INR 25 lakhs to the five beneficiaries of OYO’s Accelerator Program that include Roshan Oscar Abraam Lorena of Panjim, Ajay Singhal and Akhil Gupta of Calangute, and Mohammad Bakir Ali of Madgoan at a special ceremony held in Panaji.

OYO is planning to add over 500 hotels and generate more than 5000 new jobs in the state over the next one year through this joint initiative with the department. These properties will be located across all key regions – north, central and south Goa.

As part of the Accelerator Program, OYO is encouraging first generation hoteliers to innovate and enter new markets, expand their customer base, and increase earnings by offering them mentorship, access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, and financial support. These hoteliers will also be able to take advantage of OYO’s network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India boost business prospects.

The plan is also aligned with OYO’s focus on increasing its premium hotel footprint in India. OYO aims to increase the number of premium hotels under its brands such as Townhouse Oak, OYO Townhouse, Collection O and Capital O.

“The Accelerator Program not only aligns with our vision of sustainable tourism but also provides a platform for small and mid-sized businesses to scale up their operations through strategic mentorship, technology integration, and financial support”, said Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. “This initiative underscores our collective responsibility to ensure that Goa remains at the forefront of global travel destinations while preserving its unique charm and heritage”, he added.

Speaking on the development, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO said “We are excited to partner with Goa’s aspiring hoteliers, helping them realise their business potential. Our confidence in the success of this Program in Goa stems from the proven results we have witnessed in other states where it has already been implemented. These efforts have significantly increased occupancy rates and profitability for participating partners, while also enhancing the overall experience for the guests”.

The beneficiaries of OYO’s Accelerator Program expressed their gratitude for the support received from both OYO and the Goa government. One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Roshan Oscar Abraam Lorena said “As an independent hotel operator, navigating the complexities of scaling up has always been a challenge. This initiative has not only empowered me with the tools and resources I needed but has also opened new doors for my business expansion, something I had been struggling with for a long time. I can now focus on offering superior guest experience while leveraging OYO’s expertise to grow sustainably.

OYO Rooms has simplified, modernised and digitalised its tech stack to help patrons increase their visibility and in turn improve their revenue. Its revamped technological products, like Co-OYO are now equipped to help patrons design and run their own promotional offers to increase occupancy and support revenue maximization. The AI based self-onboarding tool OYO 360 provides a simple two-click platform to enroll patrons on its platform. With a simple review, in a single click the property will be live in just 30 minutes across all platforms.