Waverley, the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will return to South Cornwall and South Devon this summer with the historic steam ship set to include Torquay as a calling point. Waverley will offer cruises in the South West from Thursday 28th August until Monday 1st September with Penzance, Falmouth, Fowey, Plymouth and Dartmouth all set to welcome the famous vessel.

Waverley’s Master, Captain Dominic McCall, commented: “In 2024 we received a fantastic welcome when Waverley visited the South West with tickets selling out as locals and visitors flocked aboard. Sailing Waverley into the picturesque Fowey harbour was special but the highlight for many was meeting Paddle Steamer Kingswear Castle on the River Dart, the sight of both paddlers side by side and their steam whistles tooting was memorable for all that were aboard. This year I am delighted to announce that Torquay has been added to the cruise itinerary as we further develop the unique sailings Waverley can offer.”

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of the English Riviera BID Company, said: “We are excited that the iconic Paddle Steamer Waverley will be returning to the English Riviera this summer and berthing in Torquay for the first time in decades. This is fantastic news for our local tourism economy, offering visitors and residents a unique opportunity to escape their everyday and experience a journey on the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer. We look forward to welcoming the Waverley and all her passengers to the English Riviera.”

Waverley will call at Torquay at 12:30pm on Saturday 30th August firstly offering an afternoon cruise along the South Devon Coast viewing Dawlish and Teignmouth before then offering a further sailing at 3:45pm to steam across to Dartmouth to meet Kingswear Castle and steam up the River Dart as part of the Dartmouth Royal Regatta event. On Monday 1st September Waverley will sail from Torquay at 12:15pm bound for Weymouth giving passengers the opportunity to enjoy the stunning south coast with views of Lyme Bay, Portland Bill, Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove.

Once aboard Waverley passengers can savour the sight and sound of a real steamship – hear the telegraph ring, visit the Engine Room and watch the engine start to move and turn the massive paddles, which can be seen through the portholes. With full catering facilities available throughout all cruises – passengers can enjoy a hot or cold snack, tea and cake in the afternoon, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon or a refreshment in one of the period lounges, as well as a visit to the Souvenir Shop to take home an exclusive gift or memento of their trip on this famous and much-loved ship.