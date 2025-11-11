Pan Pacific Dalian officially opens

Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), the hospitality arm of Singapore-based UOL Group Limited, has officially opened the Pan Pacific Dalian.

This latest property is PPHG's seventh hotel in China as well as its first in the vibrant coastal city of Dalian.

PPHG chief executive Choe Peng Sum remarked: "Our new hotel underscores PPHG's long-term commitment to China, where growth is increasingly being shaped by the vibrancy of its next-wave cities. Our expansion into Dalian reflects our strategy to deepen our presence in China's urban centres that are driving domestic tourism and economic momentum.”

Choe added that Dalian is gaining strong traction in both domestic tourism and business travel, emerging as an engine of commerce, culture, and connectivity.

He declared: “We see immense potential in establishing a strong presence here.”

A great location

Strategically located on Youting Road, Pan Pacific Dalian offers guests a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and authentic local experiences.

The hotel's prime location provides easy access to Xinghai Square, Dalian World Expo Centre and Dalian Xinghai Convention & Exhibition Centre making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Located in Northeast China, Dalian is fast emerging as a coastal economic powerhouse, renowned for its growing influence in international trade, maritime innovation, and as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

In 2023 alone, the city reported an 87.8 percent increase in tourist arrivals over the previous year, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Likewise, its GDP reached US$131 billion in 2024, with a 90 percent surge in foreign investment utilisation.

Serving Graceful Luxury 2.0 in the heart of Dalian

Soaring 52 storeys high, Pan Pacific Dalian offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Yellow Sea and surrounding hills, combining elevated design and modern elegance in line with PPHG's Graceful Luxury 2.0, its refreshed brand philosophy that celebrates meaningful, sensory-rich hospitality experiences.

Drawing design inspiration from Dalian's rich legacy as a historic trade nexus between China and Russia, the hotel features 216 spacious rooms and suites, styled with romantic, cruise-inspired interiors that blend elegance with a sense of timeless journey.

Perched at the building's summit, guests will find a range of meeting and dining venues, including a rooftop bar that promises unforgettable panoramic experiences.

Adding to its unique charm, the hotel will also offer a rooftop helipad, a striking feature for VIP transfers, aerial sightseeing, or creative events.

The hotel also has state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, a fully equipped fitness centre, and a serene spa to cater to the diverse needs of its guests.