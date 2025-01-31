The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has extended its partnership with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) for an additional three years (2024–2027) to continue the publication of the Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts reports.

“As the global travel and tourism industry develops, the Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts reports will continue to serve as a critical resource for stakeholders to address challenges and identify emerging opportunities in the face of economic and geopolitical uncertainties,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “The decision to renew our agreement with PolyU, a leading educational institution renowned for its world-class interdisciplinary research, will ensure that PATA members receive the most updated insights on the region’s tourism demands.”

Prof. Haiyan Song, Associate Dean and Chair Professor, Mr and Mrs Chan Chak Fu Professor in International Tourism; Director of Research Centre for Digital Transformation of Tourism, School of Hotel and Tourism Management, PolyU, said, “It has been our privilege to work with PATA in producing Visitor Forecasts over the past decades. These forecasts have generated considerable impacts on the destination management and business operations for PATA members.”

The agreement to collaborate on the project “Further Development of the Tourism Demand Forecasting for Asia Pacific Region (Phase 4),” reinforces the ongoing cooperation between PATA and PolyU to leverage advanced statistical forecasting techniques, scenario analyses, artificial intelligent (AI) algorithms and stakeholder insights to produce the Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts reports, which covers inbound visitors, tourism receipts, and departures.

The reports provide tourism professionals, businesses, and destinations with essential insights for policymaking, strategic planning, and operational management, enabling them to navigate evolving demand patterns and make informed decisions amidst both current and future global challenges.