Philip Lawrence Kadoorie appointed deputy chair at The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd (HSH) which owns and operates The Peninsula Hotels announced the appointment Philip Lawrence Kadoorie as its new deputy chairman of the board.

Kadoorie is currently a non-executive director at HSH and will be taking over from current deputy chair Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler on 1st January 2025.

Concurrently, he will also become a member of the company’s executive committee from the same date.

Kadoorie, the son of HSH chair Sir Michael Kadoorie, remarked on his appointment: “Stepping into the role of deputy chairman at a company with such a rich heritage, and in which my family have been involved for four generations, is both an honour and a responsibility. I am deeply grateful to my father for his continued guidance and support, and the invaluable support of the HSH Board and management team.”

An impressive resume

Kadoorie was originally appointed to the HSH Board in December 2017.

Currently, he oversees a number of Kadoorie family interests in Hong Kong and overseas.

He is also a non-executive director and member of the CLP Holdings Ltd’s sustainability committee; an independent non-executive director at CK Hutchison Holdings Limited; as well as a director at Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited.

He earned his BSc at Boston University and currently holds an FAA commercial pilot’s licence.