Philippine Airlines (PAL) and its subsidiary PAL Express selected Airbus’ S. Fleet Performance+ (S.FP+) suite to support predictive maintenance and health monitoring across their entire Airbus fleet.

This decision marks a significant advancement in PAL’s operational capabilities and strengthens the longstanding partnership between PAL and Airbus.

This was announced on the sidelines of the Predictive Aircraft Maintenance Conference on Wednesday, 13th November in Dublin, Ireland.

Under the agreement, PAL’s fleet which includes the A320 Family, A330ceo, and A350 aircraft will be equipped with the S.FP+ solution.

Designed to reduce unplanned maintenance events and the associated costs, S.FP+ will enable PAL to enhance both fleet reliability and operational efficiency.

This helps PAL preemptively address potential disruptions and maintain high fleet performance standards.

First in Asia

As the first airline in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt the “Enhance” tier of S.FP+, PAL gains access to advanced capabilities.

This package leverages predictive analytics to anticipate component wear or failure and provides comprehensive insights into fleet health.

Integrated with the latest technologies of Airbus Skywise Core Platform, S.FP+ is a data-driven solution to identify and prioritise technical issues based on operational and economic impact.

PAL OIC and senior vice-president for operations Roland Narciso said: “Our partnership with Airbus to implement S.FP+ will help PAL in elevating operational efficiency. Leveraging Airbus’ predictive maintenance solutions will enhance our fleet’s reliability and high-performance standards.”

Balinda Zhang, Airbus head of commercial services for APAC added: “This collaboration with PAL highlights the potential in Southeast Asia for data-driven efficiency in fleet management. This milestone also strengthens Airbus’ role in data solutions, and paves the way for further adoption of advanced maintenance technologies across the region.”