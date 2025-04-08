Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced the launch of a new direct route between Manila and the Vietnamese city of Da Nang beginning 1st July.

Utilising an Airbus A321 which can carry up to 199 passengers, the thrice-weekly service flies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

In a statement released on Monday, 7th April, airline president Stanley K Ng said: “We at Philippine Airlines are excited to strengthen our close relationship with the Vietnamese people with the introduction of direct Manila-Da Nang flights.”

Ng added that PAL is committed to offering greater connectivity and promoting tourism and commerce between the two cities.

He concluded with: “We look forward to welcoming more leisure and business travelers onboard our flights to Da Nang.”

In recent months, PAL increased flights between Manila and Hanoi to daily and will launch services between Cebu and Ho Chi Minh from 2nd May.

Likewise, the Philippine flag-carrier operates eight weekly flights between Manila and Ho Chi Minh.