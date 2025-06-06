 Philippine Airlines’ new leadership team to further drive its growth

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Philippine Airlines’ new leadership team to further drive its growth

The Philippine flag-carrier stands to boost its position as a player in the global field

Airlines and Aviation
Philippines

Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL) affirmed its readiness to expand its global presence and strengthen its position as a competitive player in international aviation, as its Board reported strong financial results for 2024 during the airline’s annual stockholders meeting last 29th May.

At the same meeting, the Board also formalised the appointments of Richard Nuttall as president and Carlos Luis Fernandez as executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

PAL chair and chief executive officer Lucio C Tan remarked: “Our financial stability reflects disciplined management and a clear strategic direction.  With a strengthened leadership team, we believe PAL is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of an increasingly competitive global market and grow further.”

Philippine Airlines' new president Richard Nuttall

A stellar report

For his part, PAL Holdings Inc president Lucio C Tan III declared: “Philippine Airlines delivered solid financial results, expanded its network, and maintained high standards of operational reliability, amid global challenges that have continued to impact the airline industry. These positive outcomes have led to stronger financial footing, renewed stakeholder confidence, and better preparedness for PAL for its future growth initiatives.”

The Philippine flag carrier achieved a net margin of five percent, surpassing the global industry average of three percent as it registered a net income of US$151.1 million and an operating income of US$314.4 million.

With regard to its performance in the first quarter of 2025, PAL recorded a net income of US$77 million and operating income of US$75 million, sustaining its profitability trajectory.

The airline operated 110,867 flights and carried 15.6 million passengers on flights to 32 cities in the Philippines and 37 cities in Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Oceania.    

It should be noted at this point that PAL is preparing for a significant fleet upgrade with the planned delivery of nine Airbus A350-1000 long-range aircraft, the first of which is scheduled to arrive by end of the year. 

PAL is also strengthening its competitive edge by expanding nonstop routes and forming new inter-airline partnerships to improve connectivity to global markets and offer customers greater access to more destinations.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Philippine Airlines’ new leadership team to further drive its growth

The Philippine flag-carrier stands to boost its position as a player in the global field

Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL) affirmed its readiness to expand its global presence and strengthen its position as a competitive player in international aviation, as its Board reported strong financial results for 2024 during the airline’s annual stockholders meeting last 29th May.

At the same meeting, the Board also formalised the appointments of Richard Nuttall as president and Carlos Luis Fernandez as executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

PAL chair and chief executive officer Lucio C Tan remarked: “Our financial stability reflects disciplined management and a clear strategic direction.  With a strengthened leadership team, we believe PAL is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of an increasingly competitive global market and grow further.”

Philippine Airlines' new president Richard Nuttall

A stellar report

For his part, PAL Holdings Inc president Lucio C Tan III declared: “Philippine Airlines delivered solid financial results, expanded its network, and maintained high standards of operational reliability, amid global challenges that have continued to impact the airline industry. These positive outcomes have led to stronger financial footing, renewed stakeholder confidence, and better preparedness for PAL for its future growth initiatives.”

The Philippine flag carrier achieved a net margin of five percent, surpassing the global industry average of three percent as it registered a net income of US$151.1 million and an operating income of US$314.4 million.

With regard to its performance in the first quarter of 2025, PAL recorded a net income of US$77 million and operating income of US$75 million, sustaining its profitability trajectory.

The airline operated 110,867 flights and carried 15.6 million passengers on flights to 32 cities in the Philippines and 37 cities in Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Oceania.    

It should be noted at this point that PAL is preparing for a significant fleet upgrade with the planned delivery of nine Airbus A350-1000 long-range aircraft, the first of which is scheduled to arrive by end of the year. 

PAL is also strengthening its competitive edge by expanding nonstop routes and forming new inter-airline partnerships to improve connectivity to global markets and offer customers greater access to more destinations.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/