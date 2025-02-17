The recently concluded third edition of the Batangas Barako Festival which ran from 13th to 15th February celebrated the Southern Luzon province’s high-quality coffee, as well as the top products of each city and municipality which have boosted the provincial economy.

According to Bryan Diamante, president and CEO of organiser Mentorque Productions: “Hotels are fully booked. Restaurants are always full. It couldn’t get any better than this.”

Some 250,000 guests came to each of the previous two editions while about 500 small business enterprises participated.

Aside from the trade booths, there were also food stalls and a playground with giant inflatables, as well as several sporting events and two evenings of concerts.

Likewise, a job fair was held on the last day of the festival.

A two-for-one-event

Coinciding with the event kickoff, Section 3 of the bypass road was inaugurated by Lipa City mayor Eric Africa and former provincial governor Vilma Santos-Recto.

The first 1.73-kilometer of the 5.39-km project of the Department of Public Works and Highways, spanning from Barangay Inosloban going to Barangay Plaridel-San Lucas to Sto. Toribio Barangay Marawoy at the Star Tollway exit, opened in March 2022 while the next 1.85 km became passable a few months later.

A groundbreaking was likewise held for The Bean at Barako Triangle, a park with a structure shaped like a coffee bean which will be the main tourist attraction in the area.