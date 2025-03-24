The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) convened its Tourism Coordinating Council (TCC) on Tuesday, 18th March, as the government boosts its efforts to streamline travel processes while addressing key challenges in the Philippine tourism industry.

During the meeting, the TCC pointed out that air connectivity limitations, slow growth in key outbound markets, geopolitical uncertainties, and destination capacity constraints are among the present hurdles that beset the industry.

In a statement released on Friday, 21st March, tourism secretary Christina Frasco declared: “To address these challenges, the DOT has intensified efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure and streamline travel processes by fostering strategic partnerships with key government agencies.”

Thriving despite the challenges

Frasco was quick to add that, despite current issues, the Philippine tourism sector continues to thrive and remains one of the country’s leading drivers for economic development.

She said: “This is evident in the numbers that reflect our collective hard work and commitment in transforming Philippine tourism as a force for good.”

At the same time, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is enhancing its new e-visa system for India, another market the Philippines is working to develop.

The DOT is also coordinating closely with various agencies to boost tourism development, including with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for airport and seaport enhancements; the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for expanding Internet connectivity in key tourism destinations; the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for implementing the Cruise Visa Waiver Program; the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for developing tourism roads; and the Department of Health (DOH) for establishing Tourist First Aid Facilities to ensure visitor safety and well-being.

The tourism department also recognises the importance of sustained synergy among government agencies and industry stakeholders and called on all TCC members to actively contribute to the tourism sector’s development.

As Frasco put it: “Tourism is a representation of our collaborative efforts to pursue sustainable development to uplift the lives of the Filipino people, and therefore, the success of tourism lies in our commitment to the betterment of our beloved country. We cannot move towards this effort of transformation without your invaluable help and contributions to the tourism industry.”