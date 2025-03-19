Officials at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) advised the public that improvements at its stations, particularly in the Bicol Region in Southern Luzon, are ongoing.

These improvements are expected to enhance accessibility and ensure faster and safer transportation for Bicolano commuters.

The national railway company inaugurated a new PHP 4.9 million station in Pili, Camarines Sur on Thursday, 13th March.

This new facility is expected to cater to the highest number of passengers in the region.

The new Pili station is characterised by a long covered platform over 100 metres long, tactile pathways for the visually impaired, a breastfeeding station, two restrooms, and air-conditioned offices for the personnel.

Seeing for himself

PNR general manager Deovanni Miranda held an inspection of various train stations in Daraga, Travesia, and Camalig on Friday, 14th March, to see the actual state of the trains, railways, and passengers for himself.

Following the Daraga station inspection, Miranda said: “Our train service from Naga to Legazpi and from Legazpi to Naga is now operational. We are working on increasing the number of trains available,” he said, citing the challenges such as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine Trami and a landslide in Quezon.”

Miranda said train coaches are now available and these will be brought from Manila this year.

Likewise, the general manager underscored the contribution of local governments, villages, and schools in educating the public about railway safety.

Miranda declared: “We need to inform the public about the risks and dangers associated with rail operations, whether they are residents or merely crossing at railroad intersections. Our goal is to provide sufficient information and education to our community to address these incidents, and moving forward, we are committed to this effort.”