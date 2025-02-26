The Philippine National Railways (PNR) resumed operations on its provincial Legazpi-Naga route on today, 26th February.

The resumption was welcomed after PNR suspended operations on the route for three consecutive months due to the damage sustained by its trains from weather disturbances in 2024.

PNR general manager Deovanni Miranda said that, for now, they would be operating just two trips.

As of press time, repairs to other trains are still ongoing; these will be used in the future for the Albay-Camarines Sur route.

Miranda warmly thanked the people of Bicol Province for the way they welcomed the resumption of services.

He said: “Our passengers can expect additional trips on this route in the coming months as we continue to provide faster, safer, and more affordable public transportation.”

What this means for the people

The resumption of the route offers passengers a quicker and more cost-effective means of transportation.

The journey takes approximately 3 hours and 14 minutes, covering a distance of 100 km.

The first trip departed from Legazpi Station at exactly 4:49am with 99 passengers and will return later from Naga at 5pm.

The PNR train stops at stations in Legazpi, Daraga, Travesia, Ligao, Polangui, Iriga, Pili, and Naga, with flag stops at Kapantawan, Washington Drive, Bagtang, Oas, Matacon, Bato, Lourdes (Old), and Baao.

Meanwhile, train services on the Naga-Sipocot route have not been disrupted and continue to run smoothly.

Miranda likewise urged the public to adhere to the PNR’s strict security measures to ensure safe and smooth service within the province.