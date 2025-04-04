The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) believes that Air Canada’s new direct route between Vancouver and Manila will result in a significant boost in leisure and business tourism.

Passengers aboard the maiden Vancouver to Manila flight arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Thursday, 3rd April.

The DOT prepared a festive welcome that included performances from local talents, as well as giving of leis and tokens.

Air Canada will operate three nonstop flights per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout April and increase to four flights per week by May.

The introduction of Air Canada’s non-stop flights between Vancouver and Manila reduces the previous 20-hour journey to just 12 to 14 hours.

Air Canada managing director Rocky Lo pointed out that the Philippines is a fast-growing market for the Canadian commercial aviation sector.

Lo said: “The flight has solidified Air Canada’s position as the North American airline, serving the most non-stop destination in this region, supporting Canada’s Inter Pacific strategy.”

Lo added that Filipino students represent the third-largest overseas student population in Canada, underscoring the importance of direct flights for both educational and cultural exchanges.

New opportunities

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco opined that the new route will provide more opportunities for tourism and business, providing easier access for Filipino-Canadians to fly to Manila while further opening up the country to the Canadian market.

She said: “The launch of this nonstop flight is to significantly boost leisure and business tourism, further contributing directly to our local economies and enhancing the livelihood of our communities.”

The tourism secretary further pointed out that Canada plays a significant role in Philippine tourism as a source market.

She said, “Being home to nearly 1,000,000 people of Filipino descent, Canada is one of the largest diasporas globally. And therefore, this inaugural Air Canada flight will further foster cultural connections between our countries and drive economic growth. So this inaugural flight represents more than just mere travel, for it symbolises a powerful bridge connecting our countries closer than ever before.”

Based on DOT data from this week, the Philippines has welcomed 1,682,531 visitors this year, including 91,671 from Canada.

In 2024, Canada ranked sixth in tourist arrivals in the Philippines, with 269,300 visitors contributing US$304.32 million to the national economy.

Canadian ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman remarked that the new route was mounted in part due to the new and economic reforms in the Philippines.

Hartman said: “Recognising the importance of this route and investing in a service that meets the growing demand for travel between North America and the Philippines. This flight not only reflects the deep ties between our nations, but it will also open new opportunities for trade, tourism, and overall people-to-people connections.”