The Philippines and Cambodia formally signed a new agreement geared towards boosting tourism engagement on Tuesday, 11th February.

The agreement will involve joint promotions between the two Southeast Asian nations for key destinations.

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco and visiting Cambodian tourism minister Huot Hak signed the Implementation Programme for 2025-2028, which builds on the existing memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between the two nations.

Frasco said: “As we renew this vital agreement, we look forward to deepening our partnership with Cambodia in terms of shared tourism growth and development. This collaboration aligns with our National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028 and supports the Philippines’ goal of expanding its tourism market and strengthening regional partnerships.”

The signed agreements were presented to President Ferdinand R Marcos Jnr and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet at Malacañang Palace on the same day.

Deeper working relationships

This agreement covers key initiatives, such as the exchange of tourism professionals, sharing of best practices in tourism development, joint promotional and marketing efforts, human resource development and training programs, and collaboration in tourism fairs, exhibitions, and other promotional activities.

Based on DOT data, the Philippines received 4,268 visitor arrivals from Cambodia in 2024.

Frasco pointed out that the two nations share many commonalities, including a deep cultural heritage, diverse tourism offerings that highlight historical sites, pristine beaches, islands, and rich wildlife, as well as a strong commitment to preserving our historical and natural treasures.

She remarked: “Both nations recognize the vital role of tourism in driving economic growth, making this renewed partnership a significant step toward greater collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and mutual advancement in our tourism sectors.”