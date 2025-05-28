Philippines grants a 14-day visa-free entry for Indians with valid (AJACSSUK) visa or PRP

The Philippines government has revised regulations granting visa-free entry to the Philippines to Indian nationals with valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visa or Permanent Residence Permit.
Pursuant to Section 3 of Commonwealth Act No. 613, as amended, otherwise known as the "Philippine Immigration Act of 1940", in relation to Section 9(a) of the same Act, upon consultation with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and in support to the national government's programs to promote and encourage tourism development, INDIAN nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for tourism purposes may be granted VISA-FREE entry into the country in any port of entry (major international airports and secondary international hubs (SIHs), as well as in seaports by passengers on board cruise ships/vessels) for an initial authorized stay not exceeding fourteen (14) days, provided they possess the following:
- Either a valid and current AMERICAN, JAPANESE, AUSTRALIAN, CANADIAN, SCHENGEN, SINGAPORE OR UNITED KINGDOM (AJACSSUK) visa or permanent residence permit;
- A national passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the contemplated stay;
- Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination; and
- No derogatory record with the Bureau of immigration.
The fourteen (14)-day visa free entry may be extended by an additional seven (7) days for a maximum of twenty-one (21)-day stay.