Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Philippines grants a 14-day visa-free entry for Indians with valid (AJACSSUK) visa or PRP

Visa updates
Philippines
Turquoise Waters, Pristine Sands: The Beauty of Coron

The Philippines government has revised regulations granting visa-free entry to the Philippines to Indian nationals with valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visa or Permanent Residence Permit.

Pursuant to Section 3 of Commonwealth Act No. 613, as amended, otherwise known as the "Philippine Immigration Act of 1940", in relation to Section 9(a) of the same Act, upon consultation with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and in support to the national government's programs to promote and encourage tourism development, INDIAN nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for tourism purposes may be granted VISA-FREE entry into the country in any port of entry (major international airports and secondary international hubs (SIHs), as well as in seaports by passengers on board cruise ships/vessels) for an initial authorized stay not exceeding fourteen (14) days, provided they possess the following:

  1. Either a valid and current AMERICAN, JAPANESE, AUSTRALIAN, CANADIAN, SCHENGEN, SINGAPORE OR UNITED KINGDOM (AJACSSUK) visa or permanent residence permit;
  2. A national passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the contemplated stay;
  3. Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination; and
  4. No derogatory record with the Bureau of immigration.
    The fourteen (14)-day visa free entry may be extended by an additional seven (7) days for a maximum of twenty-one (21)-day stay.

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Philippines grants a 14-day visa-free entry for Indians with valid (AJACSSUK) visa or PRP

Turquoise Waters, Pristine Sands: The Beauty of Coron

The Philippines government has revised regulations granting visa-free entry to the Philippines to Indian nationals with valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visa or Permanent Residence Permit.

Pursuant to Section 3 of Commonwealth Act No. 613, as amended, otherwise known as the "Philippine Immigration Act of 1940", in relation to Section 9(a) of the same Act, upon consultation with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and in support to the national government's programs to promote and encourage tourism development, INDIAN nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for tourism purposes may be granted VISA-FREE entry into the country in any port of entry (major international airports and secondary international hubs (SIHs), as well as in seaports by passengers on board cruise ships/vessels) for an initial authorized stay not exceeding fourteen (14) days, provided they possess the following:

  1. Either a valid and current AMERICAN, JAPANESE, AUSTRALIAN, CANADIAN, SCHENGEN, SINGAPORE OR UNITED KINGDOM (AJACSSUK) visa or permanent residence permit;
  2. A national passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the contemplated stay;
  3. Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination; and
  4. No derogatory record with the Bureau of immigration.
    The fourteen (14)-day visa free entry may be extended by an additional seven (7) days for a maximum of twenty-one (21)-day stay.

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand