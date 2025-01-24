The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu officially launched the 2025 Very Important Pinoy (VIP) Tour for tourists in the United States who want to visit the Philippines.

Originally called The Ambassadors’ Tour, The VIP Tour is the flagship project of the Philippine Foreign Service Posts in the United States.

Overall, the project is led by the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC.

Officials at the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu said the program aims to serve as a bridge connecting Filipinos and friends of the Philippines across the world to the wonders of the Philippines.

According to acting consulate head Pamela Durian-Bailon: “It is more than just a travel package but rather a celebration of our shared heritage, a showcase of the beauty and diversity of our islands, and an opportunity to strengthen the bond between our compatriots and their roots.

In a video message, Philippine ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez invited participants to the Tour, which he promised would be “a memorable adventure that will allow participants to experience the best of the Philippines and create unforgettable moments.”

When and where will travellers be going?

The 2025 VIP Tour will take place from 6th to 15th July and will bring participants on curated tours to Manila, Laoag in Ilocos Norte, Vigan in Ilocos Sur, and Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

A novelty to this year’s tour is the option to embark on the VIP Next Gen Tour which caters to participants with a more active lifestyle.

VIP Next Gen participants will visit Manila, Siargao and Puerto Princesa.