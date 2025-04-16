The Philippines was reelected vice-president of the 26th General Assembly of the United Nations Tourism (UN Tourism) and chair of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific (CAP) from 2025 to 2027.

The country’s Department of Tourism (DOT) made the announcement on the evening of Tuesday, 15th April.

At a press conference on the sidelines of the 56th Meeting of the UN Tourism CAP in Jakarta, Indonesia, DOT secretary Christina Frasco thanked the member states of the UN Tourism, saying Manila would push for stronger collaboration within the UN body.

Thanks to its reelection, the Philippines will continue to honour its commitment to global tourism cooperation and diplomacy.

The Philippines held the same positions after its election at the 55th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for East Asia and the Pacific in Cambodia in 2023.

In 2024, the country successfully hosted the 36th CAP – Commission for South Asia and the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum for Gastronomy Tourism, bringing together more than 600 delegates from more than 40 countries in Cebu.

Japan and Fiji have submitted their candidacies as vice chairs of the CAP.

Meanwhile, Laos has been nominated as a member of the Credentials Committee.

For specialised committees, South Korea has been nominated for the Committee on Tourism Online Education.

In alignment with institutional foci

Frasco said the Philippine tourism agenda remains well-aligned with that of the UN Tourism, especially on improving tourism education and maximizing innovation and digitalization in the sector.

She said: “In the Philippines, these are topics that resonate very well with us, especially that our focus is on the development of quality tourism, to prioritize our stakeholders first and foremost that they’re able to benefit from the touristic activities that are conducted upon our shores.”

Frasco added that the Philippines is eager to work together with its regional neighbours to ensure that all are able to bring regional tourism to its fullest potential, whilst sustaining the longevity of key destinations for generations to come.

For his part, UN Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili commended the Philippines for its continued leadership in regional tourism while citing the country’s successful hosting of the UN meetings last year.

The secretary-general underscored that the main objective now should be to invest in job creation and education.

Pololikashvili likewise reaffirmed UN Tourism’s commitment to establishing a Tourism Academy in Cebu.