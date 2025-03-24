Digital travel platform Agoda revealed its list of the most affordable destinations in the Asia Pacific for spring 2025.

Phong Nha, Vietnam topped this year’s list, charging an average room rate of just US$28 per night, making it the perfect choice for would-be adventurers and backpackers this season.

Tirupati, India and Hat Yai, Thailand joined Phong Nha in the top three, with room rates at US$34 and US$40 per night respectively.

All three destinations offer an exceptional blend of cultural, gastronomic, and natural experiences that make them perfect for spring vacations.

Agoda chief marketing officer Matteo Frigerio explained: “April and May are peak travel months in Asia, with holidays like Golden Week in Japan and Songkran in Thailand driving demand. But travelers can rest assured that Agoda offers great value on accommodation, flights, and activities, with plenty of affordable destinations proving that budget-friendly travel is still within reach, even during the busiest seasons.”

The most affordable nine for spring 2025

Agoda’s ranking of the cheapest spring destinations is based on average room rates in the twenty most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, offering travelers a snapshot of affordable options.

Its honours list for 2025 is as follows: