Phuket Dining Festival 2025 hailed as a resounding success

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has declared that the recently concluded Phuken Dining Festival 2025 was a success worth celebrating.

Indeed, the festival brought together top local restaurants and leading food and beverage brands in a showcase of sustainability, creativity, and culture.

Held on 30th and 31st May, the event was organised by the events team of Tatler Thailand with support from TAT

TAT deputy governor for marketing communications Nithee Seeprae said of the festival: “Phuket Dining Festival 2025 was a shining example of how Thailand can lead the way in sustainable tourism. By highlighting Green Gastronomy and Responsible Tourism, this initiative not only celebrated the richness of local cuisine but also reinforced our commitment to meaningful, community-based travel experiences. We are proud to support events that elevate Thailand’s position on the global stage while promoting long-term sustainability.”

Interweaving sustainability and luxury

The festival responded directly to the rising demand for conscious travel experiences.

Backed by partners including Evian, Jagota, PRAKAAN, PHRAYA, Ruang Khao Siam Sapphire, as well as Phuket establishments BaBa Lee, Heh, hom, Jaras, KHAAN, Royd, Samut, Su Va Na, and Tamarind, the event demonstrated the strength of collaboration in advancing sustainable tourism.

Phuket’s culinary heritage was reimagined throughout the event by way of Green Gastronomy which promotes mindful consumption, celebrating local ingredients, and supporting community livelihoods.

Sustainably scrumptious

The festival aimed to reinforce Phuket’s reputation as a world-class food destination while putting the principles of Responsible Tourism into practice.

Each restaurant offered bespoke menus that reflected Phuket’s culinary roots while embracing Zero Waste Restaurant practices in alignment with Thailand’s national target to reduce food waste in the hospitality sector.

The festival also echoed findings from the Sustainable Travel Study by Expedia Group and Wakefield Research, which show that 69 percent of travellers seek environmentally responsible holidays and 66% want to support local communities.

These trends closely align with TAT’s mission to shape a more sustainable and experience-rich future for Thai tourism.