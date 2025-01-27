Pizá Golf commissioned to design an Eco-luxury Wellness Golf Course at The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort

Pizá Golf, a globally renowned architecture and golf course design firm, announces its commission to design a unique nine-hole golf course based on their award-winning WellnessGolf® concept at the luxurious five-star rated The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica.

Pizá Golf is the pioneering entity in conceptualizing a wellness-centric golf course, enabling guests to commune with nature while partaking in a game at one of the world’s most elite golf facilities.

“WellnessGolf® invites both golf enthusiasts and beginners to engage in this activity with a relaxed and appreciative mindset,” said Agustin Pizá, Founder and Director of Pizá Golf. “The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort ethos is dedicated to Costa Rica’s ‘Pura Vida’ which aligns perfectly with our WellnessGolf® concept.”

WellnessGolf® enhances well-being with its serene design. Visitors use the course for meditation, while families and corporate groups enjoy its inclusive and sociable environment. WellnessGolf® at The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort offers a personalized experience. Participants can play barefoot to connect with nature or stick to traditional play, aligning with their wellness level.

“At The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo, our goal is to provide spaces that inspire connection— with nature, with each other, and with oneself,” said Alberto Halabe, Partner at Solana, the developer of the property. “Pizá Golf’s WellnessGolf® concept reflects the essence of Costa Rica’s Pura Vida lifestyle and offers a welcoming environment for residents of all skill levels to enjoy.”

Pizá Golf’s WellnessGolf® concept, combining well-being with a versatile golf course, won the Global Future Award and was featured at the USGA Innovative Symposium in Japan and MIPIM in France. This concept promotes a relaxed, inclusive approach to golf for all skill levels and is gaining global popularity.

The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste province is a stunning retreat with blue waters, white sand beaches, and lush rainforests. This sought-after destination combines beautiful landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and easy access from around the globe.