Plan B Travel & Tourism, a DMC specialising in Jordan, successfully showcased the kingdom’s ancient history, breathtaking landscapes and outstanding cultural experiences at OTM Mumbai 2025. Held from January 30 to February 1, the event provided an ideal platform for visitors to explore bespoke travel packages featuring Jordan’s iconic destinations, including Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and more.

As Indian travellers continue to seek offbeat and historical experiences, Jordan has emerged as a favoured destination, known for its Middle Eastern hospitality and rich heritage. At OTM 2025, Plan B Travel & Tourism’s exhibit attracted significant interest, with visitors eager to learn about adventure-driven experiences, stunning desert retreats and immersive culinary explorations that offer a truly unique journey through Jordan.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic response from Indian travellers who are increasingly looking for culturally rich destinations,” said Rana Abu Alhala, CEO, Plan B Travel and Tourism. “Jordan provides the perfect blend of history, adventure and luxury, and OTM 2025 was an excellent opportunity for us to present tailored itineraries that ensure comfort, authenticity and a deep connection with the country’s timeless charm.”

With a highly successful participation at OTM 2025, Plan B Travel & Tourism strengthened its position in the Indian market, continuing to review travel to Jordan with seamless and enriching experiences.