Airport hospitality service provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) was one of the key sponsors of this year’s Three-Runway System 10km International Race.

This special edition of the Standard Chartered HK Marathon was held on the airport’s Centre Runway, offering participants a once-in-a-lifetime experience to race on the 3,800-metre-long runway before Hong Kong International Airport officially transitions to a three-runway system at the end of the month.

The race came off on Sunday, 17th November, at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The event was co-presented by title sponsors Airport Authority Hong Kong and Standard Chartered Hong Kong, and organised by the Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates.

PPG founder and chief executive Song Hoi See also participated in the HKIA Leaders Cup with other local leaders from various sectors, including government, the Legislative Council, business, and the airport community.

Song said of his participation: “I am honoured to have joined the Leaders Cup with other fellow leaders, of course, to be part of this landmark event together with the PPG team and share this special moment on the runway. Over the past 26 years, we have witnessed the growth and transformation of Hong Kong International Airport. We are proud to celebrate another major milestone in Hong Kong’s aviation history together, right where our journey began. We are excited to enter a new stage with them.”

Additionally, over 50 people from the Plaza Premium Group team, including chief commercial officer Jonathan Song and chief transformation officer Mei Mei Song joined the race alongside over 11,000 local and international runners through the newly built third runway prior to its opening amidst a fully operational airport.

PPG executive director Linda Song presented the awards for the 5km race Top 3 winners. This celebrated a major milestone in Hong Kong’s aviation history.

A great race

The event was the second time that a race was hosted at the Hong Kong International Airport.

26 years ago, when the airport at Chek Lap Kok was inaugurated, the Standard Chartered ’98 New Airport Marathon was a milestone event, starting from the Tsing Ma Bridge and finishing on the airport runway.

In that same year, Plaza Premium Group also began its journey in 1998 at the Hong Kong International Airport with the launch of Plaza Premium Lounge, the world’s first independent airport lounge.

This race marked another milestone shared with Airport Authority Hong Kong.