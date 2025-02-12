Global airport hospitality service provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) announced its recent achievement of receiving three industry awards in China.

PPG’s Aerotel Beijing at Beijing Daxing International Airport received two recognitions from online travel platforms Agoda and Fliggy respectively, on the heels of its recent win as the “Best Airport Hotel Award 2024” at the CHA China Hotel Awards.

These awards demonstrate PPG’s commitment to deliver excellent service for passengers:

PPG regional general manager for North Asia Jenny Zhang said: “We are honoured to have received these invaluable industry awards, these recognitions motivate us to keep making travel better. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to our partners, customers, and team members. As we continue to expand our presence across China, we remain committed to enriching our offerings, creating award-winning airport experiences, and setting a new standard for excellence within the country and beyond.”

Rising star

Alibaba’s travel arm Fliggy honoured Aerotel Beijing with the “Star Hotel” award.

This award is judged based on the quality of guest experiences and reviews which aims to recognize hotels with outstanding performance in service quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation capabilities.

Aerotel Beijing was previously awarded by Fliggy for two consecutive years with the “Best Partner of the Year” in 2019 and 2020.

The hotel also received Agoda’s Gold Circle Award by Agoda, the first time that it has received the distinction.

Since 2009, Agoda has selected and recognized a small, elite group of property partners who have distinguished themselves with superior value for customers, world-class service, and a strong partnership with Agoda over the past year.

Aside from these awards, guest service officer Cheng Dan of the Plaza Premium Lounge Chongqing received Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport’s Customer Service Star Award for 2024.