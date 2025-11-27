Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide opens

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) the global leader in integrated, 360-degree airport hospitality experiences and passenger service solutions, has celebrated the grand opening of the Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide – Australia’s only independent domestic lounge facility.

Song Hoi See, Founder and CEO of PPG alongside Brenton Cox, Managing Director of Adelaide Airport, recently cut the ribbon to signify the official opening of the lounge in front of partners, supporters, key stakeholders and media.

PPG continues to broaden its airport lounge footprint across Oceania with the opening of its new domestic terminal lounge, reinforcing an enduring commitment to enhancing the airport experience for every traveller. This lounge complements the brand’s established international lounge at Adelaide Airport.

Located in Domestic Departures, Plaza Premium Lounge Adelaide marks PPG’s inaugural presence in domestic terminals across Oceania, building on its robust international portfolio and longstanding commitment to enhancing airport experiences for every traveller. This new lounge is open to all guests, regardless of airline or travel class, delivering elevated hospitality that’s accessible and appealing, particularly to today’s digital-savvy generation seeking premium service at an affordable price. Every facet of the contemporary lounge reflects South Australia’s warmth and hospitality, offering a tranquil escape that places comfort, style, and convenience at the forefront of the travel experience.

In 2026, PPG will celebrate its 10th year in Australia—a milestone that underscores its leadership in elevating airport guest experiences nationwide. The Group has built a significant presence in Australia’s major airports, operating six airport lounges across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide. PPG’s Australian story began in 2016 with the debut of Plaza Premium Lounge Brisbane, the country’s first independent international airport lounge and a recipient of the World’s Top 10 Skytrax Award in 2019. The Group is poised to substantially upgrade its Brisbane flagship, further advancing hospitality standards in the region.

Song Hoi-See, Founder and CEO of PPG highlighted the Group’s commitment to Australia’s ongoing growth in aviation and travel. “The debut of Australia’s first independent domestic airport lounge in Adelaide is a defining moment for Plaza Premium Group and for travellers across the country. We are deeply committed to expanding premium, accessible lounge experiences, and Adelaide’s impressive aviation growth made it the natural choice for this launch. South Australia is witnessing remarkable demand for travel, with Adelaide Airport’s network of connections continually expanding. The return and addition of international routes, ranging from Christchurch and Auckland to Hong Kong and Bali, with more destinations such as San Francisco and Shanghai set to join soon, underline the state’s rising influence as a gateway to Australia.

With the opening of our new Plaza Premium Lounge, our aim is to enhance the journey for every passenger—whether travelling for work, leisure, or returning home. It is a privilege to contribute to South Australia’s growth and its standing as a world-class destination.”

A Fresh Take on Comfort and Design

The Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide is thoughtfully designed to reflect South Australia’s warmth and character; the lounge offers a calm and inviting retreat within the heart of the terminal. Natural textures, layered lighting, and a contemporary palette inspired by local landscapes create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. Guests will find flexible seating, dedicated workstations and high-speed Wi-Fi, all while enjoying a culinary experience that celebrates local flavours and seasonal ingredients.

A Celebration of Local Flavour

Dining at Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide celebrates South Australian provenance and seasonal ingredients. The all-day menu features an array of hot dishes, light snacks, artisan pastries, assorted breads, and a dedicated pancake station for breakfast, complemented by local spreads and signature Australian condiments, including Vegemite. The breakfast pizza lineup is led by the signature “Aussie Style” egg and bacon pizza — a local favourite that captures the heart of Australia’s café culture.

During lunch and dinner, hot specialties are served crafted from seasonal farm produce, alongside seasonal soups, complemented by a build-your-own salad station catering to diverse tastes and dietary requirements. Signature pizzas, such as Classic Pepperoni, Meat Lovers and Vegetarian Supreme are all freshly made in the lounge’s open kitchen, showcasing pizza-making in real time.

The experience is rounded off by a thoughtful beverage selection from barista-made coffees and packages offering refreshing wellness drinks to South Australian wines and draught beers that reflect Adelaide’s relaxed yet distinctive culture. The lounge offers Tatachilla House Wine, from the McLaren Vale region in South Australia, one of Australia’s oldest wine-producing areas, renowned for its rich winemaking history. The heritage label is celebrated for its Mediterranean climate and coastal influence, conditions that lend each bottle a distinctive sense of place.

Supporting Adelaide Airport’s growth

Adelaide Airport welcomed 8.73 million passengers in 2024/25 — an increase of 2.3% from the previous year — serving 17 airlines across more than 35 regional, domestic, and international routes. Its ongoing $600 million redevelopment project, known as Project Flight, is set to bring expanded check-in facilities, new aircraft parking positions, and extended terminals at both ends of the building.

“We’re delighted that Plaza Premium Group has chosen Adelaide Airport for its first domestic lounge in Australia,” stated Brenton Cox, Adelaide Airport Managing Director. “We think it will attract a wide range of customers, from business travellers, families and those heading off on holidays, by offering a quiet and comfortable sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of a busy airport. It perfectly complements Plaza Premium’s international lounge, offering a seamless and connected experience for everyone.”

Adelaide Airport, a key gateway for South Australia, now accommodates around 523 domestic and 53 international flights each week, and is on track to host 12 international carriers flying to 11 global destinations by year-end, bolstered by several new service launches announced in 2025.

As the latest addition to the Group’s nationwide footprint, Plaza Premium Lounge Adelaide (Domestic) reaffirms PPG’s commitment to redefining the airport experience for travellers across South Australia. The new lounge sets a benchmark for comfort and service, offering all passengers access to world-class hospitality regardless of airline or cabin class.