PONANT EXPLORATIONS is set to unveil an exciting new itinerary along the stunning Côte d’Azur, aboard the iconic three-master, Le Ponant. Starting from May 2026, this luxurious sailing yacht, the first to be labelled by Relais & Châteaux, will offer 32 guests an exceptional travel experience that is both self-indulgent and revitalising.Imagine a breeze ruffling the sails, waves gently lapping against the hull, and sunlight glinting off the wake—sailing aboard Le Ponant is the epitome of freedom and harmony with the elements. The Mediterranean mistral brings with it the fragrant scents of the region, enhancing the experience as you sail.Le Ponant’s new itinerary reveals the charm of legendary ports and hidden harbours along the French Riviera. With its modest size (88 metres in length, 12-metre beam) and shallow draft, the yacht can access intimate ports and secluded coves, providing a unique perspective on this picturesque coastline. May is the ideal time to explore the Côte d’Azur, enjoying the stunning scenery and sea before the high season crowds arrive. From the pearl of the Riviera, Nice, to the Italian ‘dolce vita’ in Portofino, the queen of lemons, Menton, the glamorous Cannes, the artist’s haven Antibes, the iconic Saint-Tropez, and the intimate side of Provence in Cassis and the Calanques, this part of the coast is truly inspiring. Guests can indulge in included excursions, ranging from scenic hikes to enriching cultural visits, far from the usual tourist circuits.As Captain Jean-David Lemaire puts it, “Le Ponant is a proper sailing yacht for sailors, as we are managing the wind and sea every day. Le Ponant is also a state of mind and connection with the marine element and environment, shared by the crew and the guests. Like a big family for the duration of this sailing cruise.” Le Ponant prioritises environmental sustainability, with facilities that reflect this commitment. When conditions allow, the marina is deployed at anchor for watersports, offering guests the opportunity to swim, paddleboard along the coastline, or observe marine flora and fauna from a glass-bottomed kayak. Zodiac outings also provide a unique perspective on the region’s sun-drenched coves.Onboard, the crew embodies the values of authentic hospitality and bespoke experiences, in line with the finest Relais & Châteaux properties. Gastronomy is a highlight, with a dedicated chef crafting exquisite menus inspired by local produce and the vibrant flavours of the South of France. Embark on this extraordinary journey along the Côte d’Azur with PONANT EXPLORATIONS aboard Le Ponant, and experience the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and the timeless charm of the Mediterranean.