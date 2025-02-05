In an extraordinary feat of exploration and research, 20 scientists from around the globe embarked on a historic journey across the Arctic Ocean from west to east in September 2024. This pioneering expedition, part of PONANT’s Science Programme, took place aboard Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker. Researchers from various esteemed institutions, including IPS, AWI, and JAMSTEC, collaborated on this mission to study the impacts of global warming on the polar region, engaging passengers in the process.Covering a distance of 6,400 km between Alaska and Spitsbergen, this expedition was the first-ever west to east crossing of the Arctic Ocean. The CHARCOT project brought together scientists of seven nationalities from 11 universities and institutes, leading six missions in fields such as the carbon cycle, Arctic Ocean physics and biogeochemistry, ecosystem functions, and microplastics. Le Commandant Charcot is specifically designed for extreme environments. With a Polar Class 2 hull and hybrid electric propulsion powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the vessel minimises environmental impact while navigating polar regions. Equipped with two laboratories for collecting and analysing water, ice, and air samples, the ship also features a new SIMS (Sea Ice Monitoring Station) antenna that constantly measures ice thickness.Daniel Cron, Scientific Coordinator of the PONANT Science Programme, highlighted the challenges of coordinating various samples and adapting to unknown ice conditions. Despite these challenges, the scientists shared their knowledge and experience through talks and podcasts organised as part of the “Science Talks.” These enriching exchanges allowed guests to actively participate, observing the process of sample collection from the ice pack and engaging in seven scientific talks translated into English, French, and Mandarin, five round tables, and two film screenings followed by Q&A sessions.In 2025, guests are invited to join a similar transarctic expedition, experiencing firsthand the thrill of discovery in one of the most remote ecosystems on Earth. The “Transarctic, the Quest for the Two North Poles” expedition will depart from Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen to Nome, Alaska, from 5 September 2025 to 25 September 2025, offering 20 nights aboard Le Commandant Charcot.The PONANT EXPLORATIONS Group is committed to making their entire fleet accessible for scientific research. In 2024, three more ships hosted research teams: L’Austral and Le Soléal in the Antarctic, and the m/s Paul Gauguin in Polynesia. In 2025, five ships will welcome researchers, providing suitable spaces and equipment. Additionally, three research projects will be directly financed by PONANT Science, with data made available in open source for research centres. An independent committee of scientific experts from various consortia assesses all applications and recommends the most appropriate projects.The scientific research project in polar environments continues with POLARIN5, a broader initiative with transnational access to polar research infrastructures. Le Commandant Charcot will be available until 2029 to facilitate interdisciplinary research into complex processes. For those who wish to be part of this extraordinary journey, join PONANT’s transarctic expedition in 2025 and witness the marvels of polar research and discovery. For more information, visit the PONANT website.