Post-earthquake Report: All systems go for Thai tourism as of 1st April

Authorities in Bangkok assured the public that it is still business as usual in the capital and other locations in the country with regard to tourism and related activities.

The announcement was made via the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s website yesterday, 1st April, following the devastating 28th March earthquake.

While the epicentre of the quale was in Myanmar, the hard tremors were felt in Bangkok, as well as parts of northern and central Thailand.

As a precaution, the Thai capital was briefly declared an emergency zone later that afternoon, but the status has since been lifted as the situation stabilised.

In the hours following the quake, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deactivated its emergency command unit as overall conditions improved.

As of press time, public utilities remain stable, assistance efforts are ongoing, and local district offices are fully prepared to handle any further needs.

Business as usual

As of today, 2nd April, the BTS Skytrain and the Red Line Mass Transit System (SRT Red Line) are operating as usual.

Likewise, the MRT Blue and Purple Lines, along with the Yellow and Pink Monorail Lines, are running normally, and the Airport Rail Link is also operating normally.

With regard to air travel, all Bangkok airports remain operational.

Also all public transportation systems at Suvarnabhumi Airport are fully operational, and the situation has returned to normal.

With regard to rail travel, the State Railway is now operating normally, and all long-distance train services from Krung Thep Aphiwat Station resumed normally.

Likewise, all shopping Malls, including Siam Paragon, CentralwOrld, ICONSIAM, King Power, and all shopping centres under the Mall Group and EM DISTRICT, such as Emporium and Emquartier, are now open as usual.

TAT has assured the public that all tourism-related services in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces and in all destinations across Thailand are operating as usual.

Indeed, all events and festivals remain as scheduled, including the Maha Songkran World Water Festival at Sanam Luang and the Songkran events planned in destinations up and down the country.