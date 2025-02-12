New, cutting-edge technologies are completely revolutionising the individual experience of event and conference attendees. Hotels and event organisers now have a wealth of information at their fingertips. Data provides insights which can help turn metrics into actionable strategies to personalise the experience for the event attendees and also get event bookings.

If there’s one under-utilised approach that hotels and resorts should implement to drive more events and conference bookings, it’s to treat the person booking the event as a valued hotel guest. By leveraging seamless technology to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and cater to individual preferences; the new guest will receive such an incredible experience that they not only choose the hotel for their event, but turn into a champion of the hotel, returning time and time again while recommending it to others.

According to Agilysys’ recent 2024 APAC Hospitality Impact Study, a strategic emphasis on personalisation provides a key advantage. The study reveals that 68% of APAC travellers would spend more for personalised experiences, with many willing to pay a premium for things like post-booking upgrades, loyalty programs, and reduced wait times.

Hotels that look to drive conference and event bookings should remember that the person booking an executive retreat or corporate conference – those attending – are not just event participants; they are travellers who crave tailored experiences during hotel stays. Leveraging guest preferences and ensuring seamless experiences can help hoteliers delight corporate clients while bolstering the bottom line.

Hotels that fail to offer personalised experiences are leaving substantial revenue on the table

This may hold true for business events as well. Hotel guests expect a certain level of service, exclusivity, and personal attention. Offering a conference package that mirrors the personalisation seen in leisure travel — from room upgrades for VIPs to tailored and seamlessly managed conference services — could be the key to setting a hotel apart in a crowded market.

Turning data into conference success

Hotels striving to grow their corporate events and conferences portfolio can take a page from this study’s playbook by applying guest-centric strategies to the event experience. Here are several tactics hoteliers should consider:

1. Leverage personalisation at every touchpoint

The research shows that 41% of guests appreciate personalised activity recommendations and 30% value staff recalling previous conversations. When marketing to corporate clients, hotels can enhance the appeal by offering tailored experiences for event attendees.

Offering personalised welcome packages, tailored conference room setups, or wellness services that reflect a company’s brand values does more than impress attendees shows that the venue can deliver seamless, tailored experiences at scale, a key factor in securing repeat corporate business.

2. Create seamless, efficient experiences

A key finding is that 66% of guests would spend more if wait times were reduced across hotel experiences. For corporate clients, time is money. Fast-tracking technology needs and offering digital concierge services that allow corporate clients to make last-minute requests in real-time could create a level of convenience and reliability that corporate clients deeply value

Minimising downtime and ensuring event logistics run as smoothly as possible should be a top priority. Making it easy for the hotel to curate offers and deliver on all the promised elements of the event are critical components. Hotel staff that are well-informed about their guests and their preferences, priorities and schedules allow for higher attention to detail and a smoother experience, as well.

3. Loyalty and rebooking

A long-term strategy: Interestingly, the study uncovered a “rebooking paradox”: despite high satisfaction (86%) and perceived value for money (61%), only 37% of guests return to hotels they’ve previously stayed at. This is particularly relevant to business events, where securing repeat corporate clients can significantly drive revenue. The study highlights the importance of strong loyalty programs, with 68% of guests more likely to return when a robust loyalty program is in place.

Offering tailored loyalty incentives for corporate clients—such as discounted future bookings for events or exclusive access to amenities—might turn one-off corporate events into recurring business.

4. Utilise data-driven insights for event personalisation

The transition from traditional Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) to Revenue Per Available Guest (RevPAG), as advocated in the study, offers hoteliers an innovative approach to managing events. By capturing comprehensive guest data through advanced Property Management Systems (PMS), hotels can anticipate not only individual guest preferences but also corporate client needs.

Imagine being able to offer custom catering options for a returning corporate client based on preferences from their last event, or recalling details around room and branding requirements that make the process run more smoothly. Being able to highlight activity options that either build on the last event or repeat the teams’ favourite elements would stand out as attention to detail and added value. These data-driven decisions can significantly enhance client satisfaction.

Enhancing corporate events: Think like a guest

Ultimately, if hoteliers want to win more corporate events and conferences, they need to think like the guests booking them. Just as a high-end traveller is willing to pay more for personalisation, efficiency, and memorable service, we could extrapolate that corporate decision-makers likely value the same personalised touches and seamless experiences that today’s luxury travellers crave.

Human beings need connections and business meetings in person will continue to remain in vogue. Virtual simply cannot replace being in an inspiring location with a group of quality people, engaging in deep conversation. Face-to- face meetings and events create a setting for making connections and forming professional relationships that can lead to partnerships, collaborations, referrals, even friendships.

The ‘2024 APAC Hospitality Impact Study’ sends a clear message – personalisation is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity.