Princess Cruises unveils largest Europe season for 2028

Princess Cruises has announced its most extensive European season for 2028, featuring 291 departures across 150 itineraries. The season will see six ships navigating Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and Transatlantic routes, offering travellers a chance to explore 128 destinations in 37 countries. Highlights include maiden calls to Galway and Killybegs in Ireland, and the introduction of the Pole-to-Pole Odyssey, a voyage linking Antarctica and the Arctic.

The 2028 season, now available for booking, offers sailings ranging from seven to 53 days. Guests can enjoy access to 101 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 32 late-night or overnight stays, providing more time to explore destinations. Early booking bonuses are available until 12 October 2026, including up to $500 in savings, stateroom upgrades, and onboard credits.

Jim Berra, Chief Commercial Officer of Princess Cruises, stated, "Our 2028 Europe season gives guests the broadest range of Europe options we’ve ever offered, including new calls in Ireland and the introduction of our 53-day Pole-to-Pole Odyssey."

The itineraries emphasise cultural immersion through Princess Local Connections and Ultimate shore excursions, allowing guests to engage with local traditions and cuisine. Northern Europe voyages will highlight smaller ports and dramatic landscapes, whilst Mediterranean routes will combine iconic destinations with local experiences.

Princess Cruises' Transatlantic voyages offer a leisurely alternative to flying, connecting Europe with the Americas. The new season promises a diverse range of experiences, ensuring travellers can enjoy both iconic sights and authentic cultural interactions

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