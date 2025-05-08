Qatar Airways ensures luxury and sustainability complement each other: Ejetta

Travel Daily Media (TDM): What does luxury travel mean to Qatar Airways, and how do you translate that into the passenger experience for travellers from Thailand? The QSuite has been a game-changer in business class travel. How does this product cater specifically to the preferences and needs of Thai passengers? Boru Tilahun Ejetta (BTE): Qatar Airways takes great pride in its premium branding and exceptional service, having been recognized as the only airline in the world to win the Skytrax Airline of the Year award eight times and the Skytrax World’s Best Business Class award eleven times. From the moment passengers arrive, Qatar Airways’ Premium Lounge in Bangkok offers a serene retreat before their flight. Designed with modern Arabian aesthetics and infused with Thai hospitality, the lounge provides tranquil views of airport gardens, exclusive amenities by Diptyque, and a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. Our award-winning business class, Qsuite, incorporates many elements typically found in first-class cabins into a business class product. Qsuite delivers an unparalleled experience with private suites, fully lie-flat beds, dine-on-demand service, and customizable cabin configurations to accommodate individual, double, and quad travel needs. It features a premium amenity kit from the luxury French beauty brand Diptyque, ensuring guests can travel in comfort while wearing The White Company loungewear set. Thai passengers can expect a genuinely restful and luxurious experience, enhancing their journey from boarding to arrival. Furthermore, Hamad International Airport (HIA), voted Skytrax World’s Best Airport in 2021, 2022, and 2024, further elevates the travel experience. Elite passengers can unwind in the exclusive Louis Vuitton Lounge, where they can indulge in world-class luxury alongside culinary offerings by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno. Flying with Qatar Airways guarantees an exceptional experience at every touchpoint. From our premium lounges and award-winning dining to the luxurious Qsuite and world-class facilities at HIA, Thai passengers can look forward to a seamless and unforgettable journey with us. Qatar Airways introduces Caviar on select Business Class flights, elevating the onboard experience TDM: In what ways do you see Starlink Wi-Fi setting a new standard for in-flight connectivity, particularly for passengers travelling between Thailand and global destinations? BTE: Starlink Wi-Fi is revolutionizing in-flight connectivity by providing ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet, allowing passengers to stay connected at 35,000 feet. With seamless, gate-to-gate access to fast internet, Starlink ensures reliable connectivity even over oceans and remote areas. Best of all, it is free of charge for all passengers! This makes activities like streaming, gaming, and work uninterrupted. As Qatar Airways leads the way with this groundbreaking technology, Thai passengers on select aircraft equipped with Starlink can enjoy a connected, productive, and enjoyable journey, wherever their travels take them. TDM: Qatar Airways has partnered with Chef Ton, a celebrated Thai chef, to elevate its onboard dining experience. How does this collaboration reflect the airline’s commitment to Thai passengers? Can you elaborate on the caviar service and other gourmet offerings? BTE: Qatar Airways’ partnership with Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, a celebrated Thai chef known for his Michelin-starred restaurants Le Du and Nusara, underscores the airline’s commitment to offering a world-class dining experience. Chef Ton has curated a menu featuring Thai-inspired dishes, blending traditional flavors with innovative presentations to enhance the inflight dining experience. In addition to Chef Ton’s exquisite Thai dishes, Qatar Airways offers an exclusive caviar service, further elevating the dining experience. Passengers in First and Business Class can indulge in premium caviar, served with all the traditional accompaniments, as part of a carefully crafted gourmet menu. The airline’s commitment to high-end dining extends beyond this with a variety of gourmet offerings, including an extensive wine list and on-demand dining, ensuring that every aspect of the culinary experience on board meets the highest standards of luxury and refinement. This collaboration reflects Qatar Airways’ passion for integrating exceptional culinary talent to provide a memorable, luxurious journey for Thai passengers.

TDM: The reopening of the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge in Bangkok has been highly anticipated. What unique features does the lounge offer to Thai passengers? BTE: Qatar Airways’ Premium Lounge in Bangkok offers Thai passengers an elevated and luxurious pre-flight experience, designed to reflect the airline’s commitment to comfort and exclusivity. Also, the Bangkok Premium Lounge is one of the five self-operated premium lounges Qatar Airways have globally outside of Doha. Located in Suvarnabhumi Airport, the lounge combines modern Arabian aesthetics with the warmth and hospitality of Thailand, providing an inviting atmosphere for all passengers. One of the standout features of the lounge is its serene ambiance, with tranquil views of the airport gardens. The lounge is thoughtfully designed to create a relaxing environment, allowing passengers to unwind and refresh before their flight. To further enhance the premium experience, the lounge features exclusive amenities crafted by the renowned French perfumier Diptyque, adding a touch of luxury to every detail. Gourmet dining options are another key highlight of the lounge, it features two expansive dining areas – The Brasserie for a formal dining experience offering a range of international cuisines from an à la carte menu and The Global Deli for a more relaxed buffet-style dining. The reopening of the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge in Bangkok is a significant step in providing Thai passengers with a truly exceptional and seamless travel experience, blending luxury, comfort, and attentive service in one stunning space.

TDM: Qatar Airways has appointed a Master of Wine to curate its onboard beverage selection. How does this enhance the travel experience for Thai passengers, particularly those with a taste for fine wines? BTE: Qatar Airways’ appointment of a Master of Wine, Anne Krebiehl, to curate its onboard beverage selection significantly enhances the travel experience for all passengers, including those from Thailand with a refined taste for fine wines. Anne, the appointed Master of Wine, brings valuable expertise in selecting the finest wines, ensuring a premium and thoughtfully curated collection that pairs perfectly with in-flight meals at 35,000 feet. There are a number of factors that affect the taste of wine in the sky, such as lower humidity and cabin pressure, which temporarily reduce passengers’ capacity to smell and taste intricate flavors. Recognizing these challenges, Qatar Airways carefully selects wines that are able to perform well at high altitudes, ensuring an enjoyable and optimal wine experience despite the unique conditions of the sky. In recognition of its exceptional wine offerings, Qatar Airways recently won the prestigious “Best Business Class Cellar” award at the 2024 Cellars in the Sky Awards, further solidifying our position as a leader in inflight wine service. This accolade highlights Qatar Airways’ commitment to offering an unparalleled selection of fine wines, handpicked for their quality, character, and versatility. The Master of Wine ensures that each wine complements and works harmoniously with the airline’s world-class food, elevating the overall dining experience for passengers. Whether Thai passengers are enjoying a gourmet meal, a refreshing aperitif, or a quiet moment of relaxation, they can indulge in wines that cater to every palate, served with the highest level of quality and attention to detail.

TDM: What was the inspiration behind choosing Diptyque, and how does it resonate with the preferences of Thai travellers? BTE: Qatar Airways’ collaboration with the iconic French perfumer Diptyque for its exclusive amenity kits was driven by a shared commitment to luxury, quality, and exceptional service. Diptyque, renowned for its exquisite fragrances and premium products, was selected to enhance the passenger experience with a touch of refinement. The luxurious amenity kits, featuring Diptyque’s high-end toiletries such as perfumes, hand creams, and body balms, offer passengers an elevated in-flight experience, adding a layer of sophistication and indulgence. For Thai travelers, the choice of Diptyque resonates deeply with their appreciation for high-quality, premium products and luxury experiences. Thai culture places a strong emphasis on fine craftsmanship and attention to detail, and Diptyque’s reputation for creating beautifully crafted, sensory-rich products aligns with these values. This partnership reflects Qatar Airways’ dedication to providing an exceptional experience tailored to the preferences of its passengers, ensuring that each aspect of the journey, from luxurious amenities to attentive onboard service, meets the highest standards of air travel.