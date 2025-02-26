Radisson Hotel Group celebrates its debut in Bergamo with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife, a sophisticated addition to Italy’s hospitality scene that exemplifies the brand’s signature blend of contemporary elegance and Italian charm. Located in the dynamic ChorusLife Smart District and just minutes from Bergamo’s historic center, the hotel offers guests easy access to Bergamo-Orio al Serio Airport, Milan, Brescia, and the picturesque Lombardy lakes and Orobian Alps.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife, a destination that combines the vibrancy of Bergamo’s innovative ChorusLife District with the charm of our historic city. Our team is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience, where visitors can enjoy modern comfort, world-class amenities, and personalized service that reflects the unique spirit of the city. Whether staying for business or leisure, we look forward to creating memorable moments for each guest in this remarkable location,” said Michael Redolfi, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife.

A Prime Location in the Heart of ChorusLife

Located within the ChorusLife Smart District, the hotel provides guests with easy access to a wealth of attractions, from shops and cafes to a performance arena and spa. Visitors can also explore Bergamo’s rich history by taking the funicolare to the Città Alta, a historic area renowned for its UNESCO-listed Venetian Walls and charming medieval architecture. Nearby, the Atalanta Gewiss Stadium offers an exciting destination for sports fans.

Chema Basterrechea, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We are delighted to bring the Radisson Blu brand to Bergamo, expanding our presence in Italy and introducing our world-class hospitality to this vibrant city. With Bergamo’s blend of history, culture, and innovation, it is the ideal location for our flagship Radisson Blu brand. We are proud to mark this milestone with the opening of our 13th hotel in Italy and our very first in Bergamo.”



Stylish Comfort Awaits

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife invites guests to enjoy a contemporary and comfortable stay in one of its 107 stylish rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking views of the Città Alta or the ChorusLife District. Designed with a modern aesthetic featuring comfortable beds, designer furnishings, and all the amenities needed for a memorable visit, the hotel promises a relaxing escape in the heart of Bergamo.

A 360-Degree Rooftop Dining Experience

Dining at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife is a unique experience. The Rooftop Restaurant offers a culinary journey with panoramic 360-degree views of Bergamo’s ChorusLife District, the historic Venetian Walls, and Città Alta. Blending traditional Italian flavors with contemporary twists, the restaurant provides guests with a memorable dining experience for lunch and dinner, along with a breakfast buffet that energizes guests for a day of exploration. The Lounge Bar, complete with an outdoor terrace, offers craft cocktails and a selection of light bites, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a day of sightseeing or business.

Corporate and Sustainable Gatherings

The hotel’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, which span 373 square meters across seven flexible venues. Each space is equipped with modern audiovisual technology, ambient lighting, and eco-friendly amenities, providing the ideal setting for a range of corporate or social gatherings. With a dedicated events team on hand, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife offers a seamless and inspiring experience for all attendees.

With its ideal location, luxurious accommodations, and extensive dining and event facilities, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bergamo ChorusLife is set to become a landmark for travelers seeking the best of Bergamo.