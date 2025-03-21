Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ludhiana, further strengthening its presence in Punjab’s largest industrial and commercial hub. This addition marks RHG’s 18th property in the state, complementing its existing portfolio of nine operational hotels (911 keys) and eight under development (714 keys) across Punjab. The new hotel underscores the Group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in key economic centers and catering to the evolving needs of travellers in the region.

Ludhiana, Punjab’s largest city and a major industrial hub in Northern India, is often referred to as the ‘Manchester of India.’ Known for its thriving industrial sector, rich history and cultural heritage, the city has emerged as a key destination for business and leisure travellers. Featuring 150 well-appointed rooms, the hotel will cater to the diverse needs of transient, corporate and wedding-related travel. Guests will have access to extensive meeting and event spaces, designed to meet Ludhiana’s high demand for social gatherings, including weddings and MICE events. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a bar, offering a variety of culinary experiences. With its world-class amenities, the hotel will position itself as the preferred choice for discerning travellers.

“Radisson Blu Hotel, Ludhiana, is Radisson Hotel Group’s 18th property in the state and will be an addition to our current portfolio hotels in operation and under development across Punjab. Given the state’s thriving industrial sector, robust wedding culture and increasing demand for premium accommodation, Radisson Blu, our upper-upscale brand, is perfectly positioned to cater to this demand, offering a blend of sophistication, modern design and personalized service. Known for its global appeal and commitment to excellence, Radisson Blu is the ideal choice for business and leisure travelers seeking a premium experience. This signing aligns with our vision to strengthen our presence in key commercial hubs across India, and we are confident that Radisson Blu Hotel, Ludhiana, will set a new benchmark in hospitality excellence,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Strategically located along Ferozepur Road (NH 5), the hotel will be part of a rapidly growing hospitality district on the southwestern side of the city. It will be situated near the upcoming Ludhiana International Airport, which is expected to significantly enhance the city’s connectivity and drive regional growth. Additionally, the property will be part of a larger mixed-use development featuring many retail and lifestyle brands which are already operational.

“Ludhiana is one of the most dynamic cities in Northern India, driven by its industrial strength and emerging infrastructure. The upcoming Ludhiana International Airport and increasing business activity present a tremendous opportunity for high-quality hospitality offerings. The signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ludhiana aligns with our strategy to enhance our presence in key economic centers and cater to the evolving needs of travelers in the region,” said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director, Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“The collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group is a significant milestone for us. Radisson Blu Hotel, Ludhiana will set a new benchmark in service excellence in the city. With Radisson Hotel Group’s global expertise and strong brand presence, we are confident that this hotel will become the preferred destination for business and leisure travelers, as well as for weddings and social gatherings,” said S Prem Singh Sokhi, Managing Director, Tampra Hotels Private Limited.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with close to 199 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a four-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.