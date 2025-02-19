Radisson Hotel Group announces the opening of Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An, a stylish beachfront retreat set on the pristine sands of Ha My Beach in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. Just a short drive from Da Nang and Hoi An, this new resort offers a seamless blend of modern elegance and natural serenity, making it an ideal destination for leisure and business travellers.

Tim Cordon, COO, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, added: “The opening of Radisson Blu Resort Hoi An is a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint in Asia-Pacific with exceptional resorts that resonate with both domestic and international travelers. Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and the resort’s serene coastal setting create an unparalleled guest experience that embodies our brand promise of memorable moments.”

A resort that redefines coastal elegance

Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An features 674 spacious rooms, suites, and 66 private villas (opening later this year) all designed to complement the stunning coastal landscape. Each guest room offers 47 square meters of space with contemporary décor, private balconies, and views of the ocean, the resort’s lush gardens or the local village. Guests seeking greater exclusivity can choose from the resort’s luxurious villas, complete with open-plan kitchens, dining, and living areas – perfect for extended stays or family getaways.

“We are delighted to introduce Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An, a destination where guests can experience the perfect blend of relaxation, exploration, and exceptional service. With its stunning beachfront location, thoughtfully designed accommodations, and an array of dining and recreational offerings, the resort is set to become one of Vietnam’s premier luxury getaways,” said Pak Eugene, General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An.

A Culinary Journey by the Shore

At Evolve, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, guests can start their day with a generous international breakfast buffet, making it the perfect spot to catch up with friends or fuel up before a day of exploration.

Seafood lovers will delight at Hooked, where the day’s freshest local catches are transformed into mouthwatering dishes, served in a setting that celebrates Hoi An’s coastal heritage.

Noodle Bowls offers a casual yet enticing experience with comforting Asian street food classics, while Quench Pool Bar provides the ultimate poolside retreat with chilled cocktails, light bites, and a relaxing ambiance.

For elevated evenings, Gravity Rooftop Bar is the perfect destination. With its panoramic ocean views, and refined menu of craft cocktails and premium whiskies, it’s an ideal spot to toast special moments as the sun sets.

The Nectar Lobby Bar offers a versatile space for everything from morning coffee meetings to evening conversations over wine or cocktails in an elegant, yet inviting setting.

For guests staying in the resort’s exclusive villas, private dining experiences take center stage. Enjoy a bespoke meal curated by the resort’s expert chefs, creating an intimate and unforgettable culinary moment in the comfort of your own villa.

Recreation and Relaxation in a Beachside Paradise

Guests can recharge at the resort’s on-site spa or unwind at one of its three outdoor swimming pools. For those seeking adventure, many activities are available, including cycling, beach volleyball, tennis, and yoga. Families are well catered for by a dedicated Kid’s Club that offers a variety of engaging activities for children.

A Stunning Venue for Unforgettable Events

Whether it’s an intimate beachfront wedding or a corporate retreat, Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An offers three versatile event venues and a spacious foyer area that can accommodate a range of events. The breathtaking coastal setting and Radisson’s renowned hospitality ensure every occasion is unforgettable.

A Gateway to Cultural Heritage and Natural Beauty

Situated just 35 minutes from Da Nang International Airport and 15 minutes from Hoi An Ancient Town, the resort is ideally located for exploring the region’s cultural and natural landmarks. Guests can easily visit the Marble Mountains, My Son Sanctuary, and the historic streets of Hoi An, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its well-preserved architecture and rich history.

A Milestone in Radisson Hotel Group’s Expansion in Vietnam

As the third Radisson Blu property in Vietnam, the opening of Radisson Blu Resort Hoi An marks a significant step in Radisson Hotel Group’s continued growth in the Asia-Pacific region, the Group currently operates six hotels and have five under development in the country.