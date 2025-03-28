Indian weddings are a beautiful blend of tradition, culture, and contemporary elegance, evolving into highly personalized celebrations that reflect the unique stories of two families coming together. As weddings in India become more immersive and heartfelt, the Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) is introducing ‘The Art of Weddings by Radisson Hotels’—a thoughtfully curated concept designed to craft unforgettable, personalized and seamless wedding experiences for the modern couple.

The grand unveiling took place in Goa at an exclusive event attended by RHG’s leadership, key industry partners and hospitality visionaries. The event showcased a redefined approach to wedding celebrations, blending modernity with cultural richness.

‘‘The Art of Weddings by Radisson is designed to tell every couple’s beautiful story, it offers highly curated and personalized experiences. From intimate ceremonies at resort locations to grand celebrations in bustling cities, RHG’s extensive portfolio of hotels across regions ensures that every wedding is accessible and tailored as per every couple’s vision.

Built on four core pillars — seamless celebrations, heartfelt hosting, timeless traditions and elevated experiences — the concept ensures a thoughtfully curated journey for every couple. From leveraging intuitive digital tools for effortless planning to crafting region-specific welcome kits and curated cultural experiences, the concept blends modern convenience with deep-rooted traditions. With an extensive network of expert partners, RHG offers bespoke décor, gourmet dining and immersive rituals that honor the diverse heritage of Indian weddings. Additionally, exclusive collaborations with artisans, planners and performers allow couples to personalize every moment, creating grand yet intimate celebrations that go beyond the expected.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we understand that weddings are not just ceremonies but deeply personal journeys where families come together to celebrate love, traditions and new beginnings. With ‘The Art of Weddings by Radisson Hotels,’ we are redefining wedding celebrations by offering bespoke experiences that honor cultural heritage while embracing modern elegance. From intimate ceremonies in luxurious resorts to grand celebrations in bustling cities, our diverse portfolio of hotels across Tier 1 to Tier 5 cities ensures that every couple finds a setting that resonates with their story. Rooted in traditions yet tailored for today’s couples, we remain committed to seamless, heartfelt and value-driven celebrations that leave a lasting impression. Guided by our brand promise, ‘Every Moment Matters,’ we take pride in curating unforgettable experiences that blend timeless traditions with contemporary sophistication,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

‘The Art of Weddings by Radisson Hotels’ offers a flexible framework that allows for localization and customization. This ensures that every wedding reflects the cultural nuances and personal tastes of every couple.

With a focus on creating memorable moments, RHG is setting a new benchmark in the wedding industry. By combining its extensive reach and personalized services the brand is poised to become the preferred choice for couples looking to celebrate their special day in a way that is uniquely their own.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in metros like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. RHG has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.