Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre, marking the brand’s debut in Bengaluru and South India. This addition will be the fourth Radisson RED property in India, further strengthening RHG’s growing portfolio in Bengaluru City, which includes five operational hotels and three additional properties under development. The new hotel underscores the Group’s commitment to expanding its presence in key urban hubs and offering innovative hospitality experiences tailored to modern travellers.

“Radisson RED Bengaluru marks the fourth Radisson RED property in India. Radisson RED, our lifestyle brand, is perfectly positioned to cater to modern travelers while offering a bold, design-driven experience. Known for its innovative approach and tech-forward amenities, Radisson RED is the ideal choice for business and leisure travelers. This signing aligns with our vision to strengthen our presence in key commercial hubs across India and we are confident that Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre will set a new benchmark in the lifestyle hospitality segment,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Bengaluru is one of the most dynamic cities in India, driven by its thriving business environment and youthful energy. The upcoming Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre aligns with our strategy to enhance our presence in key economic centers and caters to the evolving needs of travelers in the region. With its central location and vibrant design, the hotel is poised to become a perfect choice for both corporate and leisure travelers,” said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director, Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“The collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group is a significant milestone for us. Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre will set a new benchmark in lifestyle hospitality in the city. With Radisson Hotel Group’s global expertise and the bold, innovative spirit of Radisson RED, we are confident that this hotel will become the preferred destination for business and leisure travelers, as well as for social gatherings and events,” said Jawahar Pinto, Managing Director, Tiara Hospitality.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, is a bustling metropolis known for its thriving tech industry, rich cultural heritage and dynamic urban lifestyle. As one of India’s most prominent economic and cultural centers, Bengaluru attracts a diverse mix of business and leisure travellers, making it an ideal location for the Radisson RED brand. The hotel will feature 111 stylish and contemporary rooms, designed to reflect the bold and vibrant spirit of the Radisson RED brand. Guests can look forward to a range of world-class amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a bar. The property will also boast extensive meeting and event spaces, making it an ideal destination for corporate gatherings, social events and weddings.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre will offer unparalleled convenience and accessibility. The hotel is situated near major business districts, offices and popular leisure destinations, including the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, a premier international cricket venue. Its central location ensures easy connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport and the city’s railway stations, making it a convenient choice for both domestic and international travelers.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 199 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.