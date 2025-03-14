Raffles Hotels & Resorts officially opens the much-anticipated Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the country’s first all-villa resort.

Nestled within 100,000 square metres of lush tropical greenery on Sentosa Island, this exceptional resort, created in collaboration with the Royal Group, thoughtfully blends natural beauty with impeccable hospitality, building on the rich legacy of the storied Raffles brand, which was founded in Singapore in 1887.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts chief executive Omer Acar said: “Through the debut of this resort, we are introducing an elegant all-villa offering on Sentosa Island, where guests can immerse themselves in nature while embracing tranquility and wellbeing. We look forward to creating magical moments in an exquisite setting, highlighting the beauty of this unique island destination while delivering exceptional hospitality.”

Royal Group co-chair Bobby Hiranandani added: “We are honoured to have been entrusted with continuing the distinguished Raffles legacy, particularly here in Singapore where this iconic brand was born and still has such a special place in everyone’s hearts.”

Raffles Sentosa Singapore marks the brand’s second property in Singapore.

The hospitality firm was founded in the city-state in 1887 with the debut of Raffles Singapore, which remains a flagship of the storied brand, one of the world’s top hotels, and an icon of the destination.

In the heart of paradise

Just a 15-minute drive from the city’s Central Business District, the resort is perched on a hilltop surrounded by the lush greenery of Sentosa Island, Asia’s first Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)-certified island destination.

Designed by Yabu Pushelberg, Raffles Sentosa Singapore features 62 villas, each with a private pool and outdoor terrace, ranging from a one-bedroom 211 square metre villa to the four-bedroom 650 square metre Royal Villa.

Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of the verdant landscaping, while a harmonious blend of natural materials and intricate textures creates a seamless tie between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The immersive experience serves to connect guests to the resort’s tranquil landscape, which is home to distinct flora and fauna, such as two majestic heritage Ficus trees, and a magnificent muster of resident peacocks.

Guests of the resort will also enjoy the legendary Raffles Butler service, ensuring that their every need is met with impeccable care.

For a grand arrival, guests can arrange to be chauffeured up a meandering driveway in one of the resort’s Rolls-Royce limousines.

Nourishment for body and soul

Holistic wellbeing is at the forefront of the resort experience where every detail is designed to inspire a sense of calm.

The Raffles Sentosa Spa, housed in a transformed heritage landmark building, features 13 treatment rooms and offers a contemporary wellbeing journey.

Perfect for spa retreats or a relaxing escape, treatments are designed to optimise rejuvenation through mindfulness, massage, fitness, and hydrotherapy. In addition to an expansive fitness centre, resort guests will enjoy preferential green fees at the Sentosa Golf Club, located across from the resort, as well as direct access to Tanjong Beach.

Set to be a new dining destination in the city, Raffles Sentosa Singapore is home to five exceptional restaurants and lounges, showcasing a diverse array of global cuisines and culinary talent.

At the signature Empire Grill, under the leadership of Chef Bjoern Alexander, guests can savour modern Italian cuisine, while Royal China offers refined Cantonese delicacies prepared by Executive Chinese Chef Ling Heng Yao.

A distinctive Japanese omakase journey awaits diners at Iyasaka by Hashida where Chef Kenjiro Hashida brings the same level of skill and craftsmanship found at his father’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Tokyo.

The elegant Raffles Room hosts the brand’s signature afternoon tea, and in a nod to the speakeasies of the past, the Chairman’s Room offers a refined selection of whiskies, cognac, and fine wines.

Guests may also opt to dine al fresco by their villa pool, in the resort’s lush gardens, or on a secluded stretch of Tanjong Beach.

For those in search of refreshment, there’s the Sentosa Sling, the resort’s unique twist on the legendary Singapore Sling, which was created at the original Raffles Singapore in 1915.

Made with upcycled watermelon skin from the resort’s kitchens and lemon leaves grown in the gardens, the Sentosa Sling highlights the hotel’s focus on sustainability.

A venue for celebration

Raffles Sentosa Singapore will also be a magnificent new venue for weddings and events, with its state-of-the-art ballrooms, the larger of which can seat up to 400 guests for banquets, as well as the magical backdrop of nature, setting the stage for milestone celebrations and special occasions.

Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, cluster general manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, said: “We look forward to welcoming guests and local visitors to enjoy Raffles Sentosa Singapore, a distinct retreat in one of the world’s most exciting cities. While just a short distance from Central Singapore, this private sanctuary offers a serene escape where guests can connect with nature while indulging in the world-class hospitality for which Raffles is renowned.”