Rainforest Wild Asia is open to the public! Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Grace Fu officiated the launch of Singapore’s fifth wildlife park, welcoming the first park-goers before embarking on a rainforest adventure.

Mike Barclay, Group CEO, Mandai Wildlife Group, said: “Rainforest Wild Asia captures the essence of a rainforest adventure, inviting you to fully engage with nature and discover wildlife in unexpected corners. The multi-layered experience encourages park-goers to explore a Southeast Asian rainforest up in the tree canopy, on the forest floor and below the ground in a network of cave chambers. Visitors can choose between universally designed walkways, more challenging forest treks, or an array of guided adventures.

“The opening of Rainforest Wild Asia marks an exciting milestone in the wider transformation of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve to become a world-leading nature and wildlife destination. We look forward to welcoming about 900,000 guests during the first year of operations.”

Minister Fu congratulated Mandai Wildlife Group on the inaugural birth of a Philippine spotted deer, a new-to-Singapore species featured in Rainforest Wild Asia, and one of the world’s rarest deer found in the wild on the Visayan Islands of the Philippines. The species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and the birth highlights the important role human care can play in the conservation and survival of threatened species. Parkgoers will get to see the doe and her fawn in the Canopy zone of the park.

A range of add-on Adventure+ and Black Adventure activities operated by Forest Adventure are designed to elevate the thrill of discovering the rainforest park. Adventure+ offers two distinct activities including Canopy Jump where guests step off a 13- or 20-metre platform for a simulated free fall and AIA Vitality Bounce, an open-sky bouncing play area which features various bounce zones at least three metres above ground.

For the bolder in spirit, Black Adventure offers two guided, three-hour harnessed tours that take participants to areas that are otherwise inaccessible. On the Wild Apex Adventure, guests will climb across the Karst and Canopy habitats, safely moving along the via ferrata path on metal rungs, ladders, and suspended bridges. With some luck, they may spot the rare François’ langurs scaling the vertical rock formations. The Wild Cavern Adventure takes participants on a simulated cave expedition, from abseiling in the dark to squeezing through tight spaces, navigating boulder fields, and exploring narrow tunnels.

Rainforest Wild Asia opens daily from 9am to 6pm, with the last admission at 5pm. Visitors can make their way in via Mandai Wildlife West, which is a public space offering a range of dining options and playgrounds. Single-park admission is at the full price of $43 for adults, $31 for children (aged 3 to 12 years old) and $20 for local senior citizens. Local residents can enjoy a special admission rate of $33 for adults, $21 for children (aged 3 to 12 years old) to Rainforest Wild Asia from now to 31 March 2025. Sign up for WildPass, a free digital membership, to enjoy benefits from discounts on online admission ticket purchases, retail and F&B outlets or purchase a Friends of Rainforest Wild Asia or Friends of Mandai membership for unlimited annual visits to Rainforest Wild Asia or all of Singapore’s wildlife parks. Annual fees start from S$130.