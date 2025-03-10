The Department of Tourism (DOT), Government of Rajasthan once again made a grand impact at ITB Berlin 2025. Rajasthan captivated global visitors with its royal charm and was honoured with the prestigious PATWA (Pacific Area Travel Writers Association) Award. H.E. Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan was awarded the Woman Tourism Minister of the Year award. Additionally, Rajasthan secured second place in the ‘Destination of the Year – Royal Experiences’ category, reinforcing its position as a premier global destination.

The PATWA award ceremony was graced by tourism ministers from ten countries, tourism officials, hospitality and airline leaders, destination representatives, industry stalwarts, and international media.

On the first day of ITB Berlin, Rajasthan Tourism booth was officially inaugurated by H.E. Ajit Gupte, Hon’ble Ambassador of India to Germany. This year, the Rajasthan Tourism delegation to Berlin, under the guidance and leadership of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari was led by Shri Anand Tripathi, Additional Director, and Shri Upendra Shekhawat, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan.

Additionally, representatives from the Palace on Wheels and eight co-exhibitors from Rajasthan’s travel trade participated in ITB, further strengthening Rajasthan’s tourism presence on the global stage.

This year, Rajasthan’s delegation distributed tourism literature in German language, especially prepared for ITB Berlin, ensuring deeper engagement with the German market. The state’s vibrant booth highlighted Rajasthan’s rich culture, iconic forts and palaces, luxury products like Palace on Wheels and heritage hotels and other diverse experiences and products. Various decoratives like puppets, and bird hanging, miniature elephants and camels were used to give ethnic touch to the booth.

On the second day of ITB, Rajasthan hosted a road show at the Rajasthan booth bringing together tour operators, travel agents, media representatives, and travel bloggers. The presentation on Rajasthan was made by Tourism officials and also FHTR representatives. A special address on the safety measures adopted by state tourism board for solo and women travellers was made by FHTR. The presentation also included a beautiful AV on the tourism products of the state.

During the three days at ITB Berlin, Rajasthan’s tourism representatives engaged in more than 50 strategic meetings with tour operators, travel agents, media, and other tourism stakeholders, further boosting partnerships and promoting Rajasthan as a must-visit destination.