Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has unveiled its latest destination marketing film, ‘Not a Vacation…Our Vacation’ – a bold and witty take on what makes the emirate a holiday destination unlike any other.

Produced by Goldmine, directed by renowned filmmaker Mark Middlewick and brought to life with creative direction from Impact BBDO, the film offers a fresh perspective on the UAE’s northernmost emirate. Breaking away from conventional travel narratives, it redefines Ras Al Khaimah as a place where curiosity sparks unexpected discoveries, and every experience feels refreshingly different.

With Ras Al Khaimah gaining global recognition as a must-visit travel destination, the film’s upbeat approach aims to reshape perceptions, challenge clichés and highlight the emirate’s rich offerings in a way that is fun, dynamic and full of personality.

It’s narrative cleverly juxtaposes the ordinary with the extraordinary, playing with contrasts to showcase what sets Ras Al Khaimah apart, where travellers (not tourists) venture beyond the usual to discover hidden gems, rich traditions, and exhilarating outdoor experiences.

“Ras Al Khaimah isn’t just another vacation spot – it’s a destination that offers something entirely unique,” said Alka Winter, Vice President, Destination Marketing & Communications, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “With this campaign, we wanted to move away from the typical tourism marketing playbook and embrace a more fun, authentic, and engaging narrative. We’re inviting travellers to experience a destination where the unexpected becomes the unforgettable, where nature, adventure, and heritage come together in a way that’s distinctly Ras Al Khaimah.”

The film’s fresh, experience-driven approach aligns seamlessly with 2025’s emerging travel trends, as highlighted in Expedia’s latest Unpack ’25 report. With travellers increasingly prioritising destinations that offer distinctive, off-the-beaten-path experiences, Ras Al Khaimah stands out as a prime example of what the report calls a “Detour Destination” – a place that offers a refreshing alternative to overcrowded tourist hubs. According to the report, 63% of global travellers are more likely to seek out unique destinations that offer authenticity, culture and outdoor adventures.

“When RAKTDA approached us with this project, we saw an opportunity to push the boundaries of traditional destination marketing,” commented Martino Caliendo, Creative Director at Impact BBDO. “We wanted to challenge expectations, using humour and contrast to highlight the unique ‘RAK Effect’ – a place where curiosity leads to something truly different. This campaign marks the first step in a collaboration that we are confident will be an incredible journey for all of us.”

Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector soared to new heights in 2024, achieving record-breaking visitor numbers and unprecedented growth. The emirate welcomed 1.28 million overnight arrivals, driving a 12% increase in tourism revenues and further cementing its reputation as the region’s fastest-growing tourism destination.

Its success was fuelled by exciting new hotel and resort openings, a growing calendar of international events, enhanced connectivity to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and standout global marketing campaigns. RAKTDA also ramped up its international outreach, leading 2,200 market engagements across 70 cities, expanding its global footprint and reinforcing its appeal as a must-visit destination for adventure, culture, and relaxation.

With momentum at an all-time high, ‘Not a Vacation…Our Vacation’ aims to build on this success, inviting travellers to see Ras Al Khaimah through a fresh lens – one that’s as bold, dynamic, and unforgettable as the destination itself.