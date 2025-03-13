Through ongoing collaboration, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Huawei Ecosystem have collaborated on several campaigns and initiatives aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as must-visit destination for Chinese travelers.

Leveraging Huawei’s cutting-edge ecosystem, including Petal Ads, HUAWEI AppGallery, and HUAWEI Themes, the partnership has brought Ras Al Khaimah’s unique tourism offerings directly to the fingertips of millions of Chinese travelers. The collaboration delivered impressive results with campaigns including Golden Week, highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique experiences through Huawei’s Petal Ads platform and prominent Chinese Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

William Hu, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation highlights: “Our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah reflects our shared aim for excellence and innovation, aligning with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision to become a leading global hub for tourism and entertainment. Huawei ecosystem stands as the ultimate gateway for reaching the China market and attracting Chinese businesses to engage with our local market. With Petal Ads at its core, our solutions provide unparalleled access to Chinese audiences, fostering meaningful connections that drive tourism, business exchange and investments from China.”

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) added,

“Our collaboration with Huawei has been a game-changer in how we engage with the Chinese travel market, which is currently in our top 10 source markets and presents immense potential for Ras Al Khaimah. By tapping into Huawei’s ecosystem and leveraging their innovative platforms, we’ve been able to spotlight our Emirate’s incredible tourism offerings, firmly placing it on the travel map for Chinese travellers. This partnership has already delivered measurable results, and we are excited to continue building on this success.”

As part of the partnership, Ras Al Khaimah played host to the HUAWEI AppGallery Gamers Cup on 16th November 2024, further bolstering its status as a dynamic tourism and entertainment destination. As the region’s first-ever beachside all-star gaming tournament, the event set a new benchmark for Esports events in the region, bringing together nearly 1,000 attendees.

RAKTDA’s participation in the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2024 MEA in November marked another milestone in the partnership’s success. The conference served as a strategic platform to engage with key Chinese enterprises, showcasing the Emirate’s unique positioning as a destination of the future and fostering deeper connections with the Chinese market.