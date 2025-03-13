RARE India has announced BRIDGES for Conscious Travel 2025, the 8th edition of its annual sustainability-focused travel conference, which will be held from 3rd to 5th April at The Roseate, New Delhi, with a sharper focus on slow, sustainable and community-driven travel. BRIDGES is India’s first travel event aiming to be NettZero with accounting, mitigation and off-set being a key element and including both exhibitors and attendees.

Built along the lines of a small event format, this year BRIDGES is tech driven with an App accessible on smart phones to bring together hoteliers, experience curators, story tellers, conservationists, and travel designers committed to destination development, conservation and community inclusion. BRIDGES for Conscious Travel 2025 will feature table-top pre-scheduled meetings, relevant knowledge sessions and networking opportunities to help delegates build meaningful collaborations in the responsible tourism space.

Shoba Rudra, Founder of RARE India, commented, “As an industry, it is time to venture beyond conversations and take small yet concrete steps towards responsible tourism. We have to address the looming elephant(s) in the room that challenge concepts of luxury and tourism growth. BRIDGES for Conscious Travel 2025 aims to bridge the gap between telling and doing to highlight impactful and tangible change where we think and act on ‘people and planet first’ as a business strategy. Our collaboration with NettZero is a step towards accountability, our actions align with our vision for a sustainable future.”

The event will showcase 50+ boutique, owner-run properties and experiences, including heritage hotels, wildlife lodges and wellness retreats from India and Nepal. It will also welcome trade visitors and buyer delegates from countries like India, US, UK, France, Israel, South Africa, Switzerland, etc., fostering international engagement in experiential and responsible travel.

This year, the event design, registration, meetings schedules, Networking with the hoteliers and experience curators will be done through an App which has been specially designed by Cvent for this purpose.

Regarding their participation in BRIDGES for Conscious Travel 2025, Devyani Bhatnagar from Jaipur-based boutique property Laalee, said, “Hotel Laalee’s association with RARE India reflects its commitment to artistic heritage, conscious luxury, and sustainable hospitality. As a participant in BRIDGES for Conscious Travel 2025, Laalee is excited to showcase its unique blend of handcrafted design, cultural storytelling, and immersive experiences that define slow and mindful travel. Visitors meeting Laalee at the event can expect insights into its deep-rooted artistic inspirations and personalised guest experiences, while we look forward to engaging with like-minded travel professionals, forging meaningful collaborations, and contributing to the evolving dialogue on sustainable boutique hospitality.”

Another key exhibitor at BRIDGES for Conscious Travel 2025 will be Baber Mahal Vilas – The Heritage Hotel @ Baber Mahal Revisited, Nepal. According to Varun SJB Rana, Director, Baber Mahal Vilas, “We are most intrigued and excited about our participation in BRIDGES. Being our first travel show, we are excited to showcase our quaint boutique property. After the ousting of the Rana’s from power by the monarchy of Nepal in the 1950’s, our family was moved into the guard houses, and cow sheds of the, then Baber Mahal. 70 years on and it is a hidden gem in the heart of Kathmandu. Though central yet with a vibe of being off the beaten path, “Baber Mahal Revisited” is a labyrinth of Nepali architecture, with shops and galleries, eateries, and bars. All this serves as the lobby for another courtyard that has the boutique Hotel “Baber Mahal Vilas”. An encyclopaedia of Nepali architecture, steeped in our family’s history, we believe we will be able to give guests a unique perspective on Nepal.”

RARE India has long been a pioneer in promoting conscious luxury and sustainability in the travel industry. Its annual conference, held for seven years successfully since 2017 in various iterations, even an online version during the pandemic, brings together change-makers worldwide, reaffirming the industry’s need to truly embrace responsible tourism. As BRIDGES returns in a refined format in 2025, it aims to accelerate industry-wide conversations around sustainability and the future of experiential travel.