RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, announced the appointment of Toby March as Executive Vice President – Americas. In this strategic role, Toby will lead RateGain’s initiatives to boost revenue growth and strengthen partnerships across the Americas. This appointment highlights RateGain’s dedication to expanding its presence and enhancing its impact on the Americas to drive growth and deliver greater value to the region.

Toby brings three decades of leadership experience in the travel and hospitality technology sector. Most recently, serving as Corporate Vice President at WNS, leading the development and implementation of digital business transformation for some of the largest global travel brands. His career includes distribution leadership roles at Galileo, Sabre, and Abacus,as well as heading global sales, revenue management and distribution teams for Design Hotels.

“Toby’s extensive expertise in driving business transformation and his proven ability to build strong client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the Americas,” said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director, RateGain. “We are pleased to welcome him to the team as we further our mission to empower travel and hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions, achieving unparalleled growth.”

“I am excited to join RateGain at such a transformative time for the industry, where AI-led innovation & digital transformation is helping reshape how the travel and hospitality business operates,” said Toby March, Executive Vice President – Americas, RateGain. “I look forward to collaborating with our valued partners to deliver innovative solutions, to improve sales and service outcomes, revenue enablement and help transform the guest experience.”

A chartered marketeer with an MA in Marketing, Toby is also an avid traveler, sports enthusiast, and devoted family man.