RateGain finalises its acquisition of Sojern

Global travel SaaS solutions provider RateGain Travel Technologies Limited announced the completion of its acquisition of AI-powered hospitality marketing platform Sojern today, 6th November.

The transaction brings together two complementary forces in travel technology: RateGain’s expertise in Martech, revenue optimization and distribution and Sojern’s demand generation and traveler engagement capabilities.

These will be combined to create one of the most comprehensive AI-powered growth platforms, serving 13,000 customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The combination positions RateGain among the top global travel technology providers by revenue and customer reach.

Stronger together

As RateGain and Sojern integrate their capabilities, their joint focus remains clear: driving innovation, strengthening customer outcomes, and building a future-ready platform for the travel ecosystem.

Together, the companies will enable travel and hospitality brands to connect marketing, distribution, and revenue decisions through an AI-driven platform enhancing multi-channel demand generation for accurate targeting, pricing intelligence, and traveler engagement at scale.

According to RateGain founder and chair Bhanu Chopra: “This acquisition marks a major milestone in RateGain’s evolution as we continue to scale globally and deepen our AI-led offerings. Sojern brings complementary strengths in digital marketing and traveler engagement that enhance our ability to provide an end-to-end platform for driving profitable growth. Together, we are positioned to accelerate value creation for our shareholders and customers alike”

For his part, Sojern chief executive Mark Rabe remarked: “Joining RateGain provides Sojern the opportunity to expand into new markets and enriches our global product portfolio to unlock our next phase of growth. Our shared vision to apply data and AI across the traveler journey via a unified platform creates a powerful foundation for measurable, sustainable growth in a dynamic global travel market.”