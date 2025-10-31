Razorpay Curlec Team Up with NPCI International to facilitate UPI in Malaysia

A major leap in taking India’s digital payment innovation global, Razorpay, India’s Omnichannel Payments and Banking Platform for Businesses, paves the way for UPI payments in Malaysia, through its entity Curlec, in partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL). This partnership with NIPL, formalised at the recent Global Fintech Fest’ 2025, not only strengthens Razorpay’s global footprint but also expands UPI acceptance beyond borders.

This integration will allow millions of Indian travellers to make instant, secure payments to local Malaysian businesses using their preferred UPI apps - ushering in a new era of seamless cross-border transactions.

In 2024, over one million Indian tourists visited Malaysia and spent over 110 billion - a 71.7% surge from the previous year, underscoring India’s growing influence as a key driver of regional travel and economic activity. As travel between India and Malaysia continues to rise, there is a growing scope to make cross-border transactions more seamless, reducing dependence on cash, minimising foreign exchange costs, and improving payment acceptance for travellers and businesses alike.

On the other hand, UPI, India’s flagship real-time payment system, has transformed the way Indian businesses and consumers transact - processing around 20 billion transactions in September 2025 - enabling instant, secure money transfers at an unmatched scale. By connecting to this powerful ecosystem, Malaysian businesses can tap into a rapidly growing base of Indian travellers who trust the ease of UPI payments - unlocking new revenue streams with minimal friction while benefiting from local settlement and compliance.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Indian visitors will soon be able to pay instantly using UPI-enabled apps to Malaysian merchants, who will accept payments directly via Razorpay Curlec’s platform - settled in ringgit (RM), without the need for international cards or extra integration. This partnership showcases India’s leadership in digital payments by extending the power of UPI - one of the world’s most advanced real-time payment systems - beyond its borders, enabling seamless, instant, and inclusive cross-border commerce with Malaysia’s growing digital economy.

Razorpay Curlec will soon be one of the first payment service providers in Malaysia to offer UPI acceptance.

Excited to bring UPI to Malaysia, Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay said, “UPI has totally changed the way India pays, showing what’s possible when innovation and inclusion come together at scale. Now, with Curlec, we’re bringing that same energy to Malaysia - helping businesses and travelers enjoy the speed, trust, and simplicity that make India’s digital payments so powerful. This isn’t just about payments; it’s about creating a truly borderless fintech future across Asia.”

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), said, “UPI has transformed the way India pays, setting a global benchmark for speed, security, and interoperability. Extending its reach to Malaysia through this partnership with Razorpay Curlec will allow millions of Indian travellers to pay with the same convenience they have at home, and enables Malaysian merchants to benefit from a trusted payments network. It is a win for both economies and a major stride in strengthening digital cooperation across Asia.”

Kevin Lee, Country Head and CEO of Razorpay Curlec, said, “Indian travellers represent one of the fastest-growing visitor groups to Malaysia, yet many still rely on cash or face high fees when using international cards. By enabling UPI payments, we will make it easier for them to spend and easier for Malaysian businesses to earn. It is a meaningful step toward frictionless payments and a stronger, digitally connected economy. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving continuous innovation that deepens financial inclusion and positions Malaysia as a leading hub for seamless cross-border commerce.”

Razorpay has been a pioneer in supporting businesses to adopt India’s UPI system, driving innovations like UPI AutoPay, Turbo UPI, and the UPI Switch to boost transaction success. Powering millions of businesses across payments, payroll, banking, and cross-border services, Razorpay continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions - such as India’s first Agentic Payments on ChatGPT, the first MCP server for AI-based payment integrations, and the country’s first Biometric Card Authentication system. Its partnership with NIPL in Malaysia extends this fintech leadership, bringing India’s innovation to new markets and setting a new standard for seamless, inclusive digital commerce across Asia.