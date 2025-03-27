Red Sea Global (RSG), the global multi-project developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, and Oracle have announced a new collaboration to train 5,000 Saudi nationals in the next six months. The new initiative compliments Oracle’s goal to train 50,000 people in the Kingdom. The program also highlights RSG’s commitment to empower local communities and nurture Saudi talent through its regenerative approach.

The training program will educate and upskill local people through Oracle’s Mostaqbali learning platform, delivered through Oracle University. This is a free educational initiative which helps Saudi nationals gain the IT skills needed for the most in-demand, technologically enabled jobs.

As Oracle technologies are integral to hotels and resorts at RSG destinations, the program will also help students increase their chances of securing employment across RSG’s growing portfolio of luxury tourism destinations.

Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology and Corporate Excellence said: “This initiative forms part of our commitment to support the growth and development of young Saudi talent across the Kingdom and help them achieve their potential.”

He continued, “The program builds upon our existing training initiatives through which young Saudis have been offered employment with RSG and our partners.”

“By equipping young Saudis with technical skills through a program run by a global technology leader, we believe that we can create a strong pool of qualified candidates for the hospitality sector within the Kingdom, aligning with the overarching objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.” he added.

“Oracle is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by empowering local talent with the skills needed for the Kingdom’s rapidly growing digital economy,” said Reham AlMusa, vice president – Business Applications, Public Sector, and managing director – Saudi Arabia, Oracle. “Our collaboration with RSG will help create a strong local talent pipeline that is geared for the needs of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing hospitality industry.”

The training program will cover a range of Oracle solutions including enterprise applications and cloud infrastructure services. Participants will gain practical experience through various educational modules, preparing them for roles within RSG’s hotels.

Since 2019, RSG has pioneered various educational and vocational programs, which have benefitted a total of 1,995 students across diverse fields, from luxury hospitality and airport services to tourism security and wellness. These initiatives, including successfully integrating 122 Saudi nationals at the Red Sea International Airport, underscore RSG’s dedication to providing practical, on-the-job experience.

RSG recently established The Red Sea National Academy. This ambitious initiative, a collaboration with the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and Colleges of Excellence, aims to train 10,000 individuals by 2030, equipping them with specialized skills tailored to the evolving demands of the tourism industry.

As RSG continues to develop its flagship destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA – with The Red Sea already welcoming guests to its five open hotels and expanding international flight routes through RSI, and the latter poised to welcome its first guests later this year – these training programs will play a crucial role in ensuring a robust and skilled workforce to support the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector.